לנה גרקה, בת הזוג של חדירה, משיקה קולקציית בגדי ים...

רק לפני חודש סיפרנו לכם שבת הזוג של כוכב יובנטוס סמי חדירה, לנה גרקה, פרצה בסערה לעולם האיפור עם ליין משלה, וכבר היא ממשיכה לפרויקט הבא…
אז מה הפרויקט הבא שלה הכוכבת הגרמנייה אתם שואלים?!? היא הולכת בדרכה של נטע אלחמיסטר ומשיקה קולקציית בגדי ים, בנוסף לקולקציית חורף וקיץ שהיא תשיק גם כן… בקיצור, היא מכינה אתכם לכל עונה בשנה, שלא תופתעו…
גרקה עובדת על הפרויקט הזה כבר תקופה ארוכה וכעת היא גאה להציג לעולם לראווה את המותג שלה… בקרוב על רונאלדו?!? בהצלחה!!!
