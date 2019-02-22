לפני שעונת הטניס נכנסת להילוך גבוה, בושאר נהנית מהחופש...

אמנם עונת הטניס נפתחה עם תחילת השנה האזרחית והגרנד-סלאם הראשון באוסטרליה כבר מאחורינו, אבל רגע לפני שהעונה נכנסת להילוך גבוה, ג’ני בושאר יצאה לחופשה קלה…
הטניסאית שמדורגת במקום ה-79 בעולם החליטה לקחת חופש ועפה לה למיאמי ביץ’, המקום המושלם לנוח…
View this post on Instagram What is this selfie thingA post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 22, 2019 at 3:53pm PST
What is this selfie thing
בושאר, הכוכבת של ספורטס אילוסטרייטד, העלתה מספר תמונות מהחוף, כשהיא מוציאה עיניים לעוקבים שחולמים יום אחד לפגוש אותה… המדור מקווה שהמנוחה תעזור לה לעלות קצת בדירוג ה-WTA…
View this post on Instagram Single? Nah doubleA post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 22, 2019 at 2:43pm PST
Single? Nah double
View this post on Instagram ????A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 22, 2019 at 11:33am PST
????
