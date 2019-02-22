ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
לפני שעונת הטניס נכנסת להילוך גבוה, בושאר נהנית מהחופש...

 24.02.19 

אמנם עונת הטניס נפתחה עם תחילת השנה האזרחית והגרנד-סלאם הראשון באוסטרליה כבר מאחורינו, אבל רגע לפני שהעונה נכנסת להילוך גבוה, ג’ני בושאר יצאה לחופשה קלה…

הטניסאית שמדורגת במקום ה-79 בעולם החליטה לקחת חופש ועפה לה למיאמי ביץ’, המקום המושלם לנוח…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What is this selfie thing

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

בושאר, הכוכבת של ספורטס אילוסטרייטד, העלתה מספר תמונות מהחוף, כשהיא מוציאה עיניים לעוקבים שחולמים יום אחד לפגוש אותה… המדור מקווה שהמנוחה תעזור לה לעלות קצת בדירוג ה-WTA…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Single? Nah double

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??‍??

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

מנוחת הלוחמת... (אינסטגרם)

