אחד הזמרים המצליחים בעולם רוצה לחתום במועדון הגדול בתבל...

אדוארד כריסטופר שירן, או בשבילכם אד שירן, מי שחתום על הלהיט ששבר את העולם "Shape of you", ביקר בברזיל למסע הופעות לכבוד יום הולדתו ה-28 וטעם קצת כדורגל… איך אפשר שלא במדינה הזאת?!?
אז שירן והצוות שלו הצטרפו לחבר’ה המקומיים לשחק קצת כדורגל במגרש של פלמייראס, כאשר הוא קיבל את המספר 10, אך היכולות שלו בוא נגיד לא קרובות ליכולות המוזיקליות שלו…
View this post on Instagram @realmadrid sign me up plzA post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 15, 2019 at 5:14pm PST
השחקן העלה סרטון שלו כשהוא בא לבעוט בכדור ומפספס, העלה זאת לאינסטגרם וכתב: “ריאל מדריד תחתימו אותי בבקשה”. הוא הספיק לגרור לייק מרונאלדו ותגובה מצחיקה מבקהאם… אהבנו את ההומור העצמי!!!
View this post on Instagram So for my birthday @moveconcertsbrasil organised a game at the stadium we played the last two nights, with me and my mates versus a load of Brazilian players. We were terrible but it was such a fun experience. I scored a few but I think the goalie was just being nice. Such a lovely day. Thank you Phil and the team for setting it up xA post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 15, 2019 at 1:37pm PST
