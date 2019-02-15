ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
דלה אלי נפרד מהחברה רובי מיי וכבר הכיר את מייגן ברטון... לסיפור המלא...
תגידו המון מזל טוב לעו"ד ארי שמאי להולדת התאומים! לסיפור המלא...
רוסו השתתף בשבוע האופנה ומשך את כל תשומת הלב!!! לסיפור המלא...
קבלו הצצה לחיים של מירן בוזגלו, פרזנטורית ואמא לארבעה... לסיפור המלא...
וונדה שרפה את תמונות החתונה שלה ושל איקרדי, הגירושים בקרוב? לסיפור המלא...
הלם! הטניסאית תהיה בין המנחים של הטקס החשוב בעולם! לסיפור המלא...
נטע עובדת קשה בזמן ההכנות לקליפ עם הזמר המפורסם! לסיפור המלא...
ג'ורג'ינה שוב עושה גלים, הפעם עם פיג'מה בשווי של 2,700 יורו!!! לסיפור המלא...





אחד הזמרים המצליחים בעולם רוצה לחתום במועדון הגדול בתבל...

 20.02.19 

אדוארד כריסטופר שירן, או בשבילכם אד שירן, מי שחתום על הלהיט ששבר את העולם "Shape of you", ביקר בברזיל למסע הופעות לכבוד יום הולדתו ה-28 וטעם קצת כדורגל… איך אפשר שלא במדינה הזאת?!?

אז שירן והצוות שלו הצטרפו לחבר’ה המקומיים לשחק קצת כדורגל במגרש של פלמייראס, כאשר הוא קיבל את המספר 10, אך היכולות שלו בוא נגיד לא קרובות ליכולות המוזיקליות שלו…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@realmadrid sign me up plz

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

השחקן העלה סרטון שלו כשהוא בא לבעוט בכדור ומפספס, העלה זאת לאינסטגרם וכתב: “ריאל מדריד תחתימו אותי בבקשה”. הוא הספיק לגרור לייק מרונאלדו ותגובה מצחיקה מבקהאם… אהבנו את ההומור העצמי!!!

עדיף שיתמקד במוזיקה... (אינסטגרם)

l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1