אחד הזמרים המצליחים בעולם רוצה לחתום במועדון הגדול בתבל...

So for my birthday @moveconcertsbrasil organised a game at the stadium we played the last two nights, with me and my mates versus a load of Brazilian players. We were terrible but it was such a fun experience. I scored a few but I think the goalie was just being nice. Such a lovely day. Thank you Phil and the team for setting it up x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 15, 2019 at 1:37pm PST