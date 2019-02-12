ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
הכוכב הארגנטינאי לקח את המשפחה לחופשת סקי מפנקת...

 13.02.19 

בזמן שאתם מתכוננים לקראת מזג האוויר החורפי שצפוי להגיע אלינו בסוף השבוע הקרוב, ליאו מסי כוכב ברצלונה לקח את אשתו והילדים לחופשת סקי…

אחרי ה-0:0 עם בילבאו, ארנסטו ואלוורדה נתן לשחקנים שלו חופשה קצרה ומסי ניצל זאת כדי לבלות זמן איכות עם המשפחה ועם החברה הטובה שלהם – דניאלה סמאן, בת הזוג של ססק פברגאס חברו הטוב.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

?????? @daniellasemaan

A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on

אז עד שיחזור לכר הדשא להציג עוד קסמים, הפרעוש נהנה בחיק משפחתו בשלג… מה רע לו בחיים?!?

נהנים בשלג (אינסטגרם)
משפחה שכזו... (אינסטגרם)
מה רע להם?!? (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With a real princess ???? @antoroccuzzo88 TQM Reina ????????

A post shared by Daniella Semaan (@daniellasemaan) on


