הכוכב הארגנטינאי לקח את המשפחה לחופשת סקי מפנקת...

בזמן שאתם מתכוננים לקראת מזג האוויר החורפי שצפוי להגיע אלינו בסוף השבוע הקרוב, ליאו מסי כוכב ברצלונה לקח את אשתו והילדים לחופשת סקי…
אחרי ה-0:0 עם בילבאו, ארנסטו ואלוורדה נתן לשחקנים שלו חופשה קצרה ומסי ניצל זאת כדי לבלות זמן איכות עם המשפחה ועם החברה הטובה שלהם – דניאלה סמאן, בת הזוג של ססק פברגאס חברו הטוב.
View this post on Instagram ?????? @daniellasemaanA post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Feb 12, 2019 at 5:09am PST
אז עד שיחזור לכר הדשא להציג עוד קסמים, הפרעוש נהנה בחיק משפחתו בשלג… מה רע לו בחיים?!?
View this post on Instagram With a real princess ???? @antoroccuzzo88 TQM Reina ????????A post shared by Daniella Semaan (@daniellasemaan) on Feb 12, 2019 at 5:23am PST
