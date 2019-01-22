קווין פרינס בואטנג ומליסה סאטה כבר לא...

באיטליה מדווחים - קווין פרינס בואטנג ואשתו מליסה סאטה מפרידים כוחות ואת המעבר לברצלונה היא ככל הנראה לא תעשה איתו... בינתיים, בחשבון האינסטוש שלה היא עדיין שומרת חזק על שם המשפחה בואטנג...
סיבות להפרדת הכוחות במערכת יחסים טרם הגיעו לתקשורת, אבל מקורבים לזוג מעדכנים שהם הגיעו לבית המשפט שם הגישו בקשה לגירושין…
למליסה ולקווין פרינס בוטאנג ילד משותף והמקורבים מדווחים שהכל נעשה ברוח טובה... האמנם??
