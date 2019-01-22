ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
מותג העל אדידס בחר בנטע אלחמיסטר כשגרירה שלו!!! לסיפור המלא...
הצהובים-שחורים חגגו יום הולדת לאנטואן קונטה!!! לסיפור המלא...
חברתו של דניס סוארס תומכת בו בכל הכוח! לסיפור המלא...
הברזילאי חשף קעקועים של באטמן וספיידרמן... לסיפור המלא...
כוכב ריאל מדריד יצלם סרט דוקומנטרי בחסות אמזון! לסיפור המלא...
אופירה אסייג ומירי רגב עשו סולחה אחרי שלוש שנים!!! לסיפור המלא...
חברתו של מרקו אסנסיו, סנדרה גארל, יוצאת לאור!!! לסיפור המלא...
השור ממיורקה יישא לאישה את חברתו מגיל 14!!! לסיפור המלא...





קווין פרינס בואטנג ומליסה סאטה כבר לא...

 31.01.19 

באיטליה מדווחים - קווין פרינס בואטנג ואשתו מליסה סאטה מפרידים כוחות ואת המעבר לברצלונה היא ככל הנראה לא תעשה איתו... בינתיים, בחשבון האינסטוש שלה היא עדיין שומרת חזק על שם המשפחה בואטנג...

סיבות להפרדת הכוחות במערכת יחסים טרם הגיעו לתקשורת, אבל מקורבים לזוג מעדכנים שהם הגיעו לבית המשפט שם הגישו בקשה לגירושין…

לא תגיע לברצלונה... (אינסטגרם)

למליסה ולקווין פרינס בוטאנג ילד משותף והמקורבים מדווחים שהכל נעשה ברוח טובה... האמנם??

מפרידים כוחות... (אינסטגרם)
העיקר שהכל ברוח טובה... (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Goal or no goal? @3gerardpique knows best... Preparation for the win tomorrow #handmade

A post shared by Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Super Brain ??????

A post shared by Melissa Satta-Boateng (@melissasatta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dreams come true!! THANK YOU ???? #prince19arrived

A post shared by Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) on


l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1