האקסית של רונאלדו מדגמנת בלי חלק תחתון...

Honored to have been a part of the first-ever exhibition dedicated to @ManfredThierryMugler, on view at @mbamtl starting 03.02.19?? For this shoot, they brought all of these incredible pieces from his archive.. True genius?? Be sure to check out this amazing retrospective, showing pieces from 1973 and 2001. @muglerofficial, photographed by @alixmalka.

A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jan 19, 2019 at 9:08am PST