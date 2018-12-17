מזל טוב לכוכב יונייטד ובת הזוג שלו על הולדת הבייבי!

זוכרים שדיווחנו לכם שחברתו של כוכב מנצ’סטר יונייטד פול פוגבה בהריון?!? אז כעת אפשר לברך אותם. לפי הדיווחים באנגליה, מריה סלאוס ילדה את הילד הראשון של פוגבה!
כן כן, בשקט בשקט ומתחת לרדאר, הזוג ששמר בקנאות על הפרטיות שלהם, הביאו את הילד לעולם, בלי להתחתן כמובן… ואיך זה נודע לעולם? תודות לשחקן העבר של יונייטד בראיין רובסון שסיפר לדיילי מייל כי הוא בירך את פוגבה על הלידה…
View this post on Instagram Feel like KANGA ???????????? @florentinpogbaofficialA post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jan 15, 2019 at 6:46am PST
Feel like KANGA ???????????? @florentinpogbaofficial
A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jan 15, 2019 at 6:46am PST
ופוגבה? הוא בינתיים שומר על עמימות מסוימת ורק העלה לאינסטגרם סרטון שלו ושל אחיו רוקדים וחוגגים… מסר סמוי?!? בכל מקרה, שיהיה במזל טוב ובהצלחה עם הלילות הלבנים…
View this post on Instagram What a win ! Great team performance .. @d_degeaofficial don’t know what to say really ??????????A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jan 13, 2019 at 12:53pm PST
What a win ! Great team performance .. @d_degeaofficial don’t know what to say really ??????????
A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jan 13, 2019 at 12:53pm PST
View this post on Instagram Con mi Hermano @paulodybala @adidasfootball @adidasparis #tangoleagueA post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 17, 2018 at 12:24pm PST
Con mi Hermano @paulodybala @adidasfootball @adidasparis #tangoleague
A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 17, 2018 at 12:24pm PST