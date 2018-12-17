ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
רונאלדו זכה בסופר-קאפ האיטלקי, ואיפה ג'ורג'ינה הייתה?!? לסיפור המלא...
שי זהבי, שני זהבי וליז שכטר מדגמנות את קולקציית בגדי הים של 2019! לסיפור המלא...
שחקן השנה בעולם הציג את הבובה שנראית בדיוק כמוהו! לסיפור המלא...
מימי לוזון חגגה יום הולדת, האקסית של רונאלדו מיהרה לברך לסיפור המלא...
גולן אימן מול בת הזוג, ברקוביץ' תמך בביתו בגמר גולסטאריות לסיפור המלא...
גרושתו של רן יצחק גרמה לנו לשפשף עיניים... ומה הקשר של ויקי מקריאניס? לסיפור המלא...
שחקן העבר הבריטי הלביש את הכלב שלו עם לואי ויטון!!! לסיפור המלא...
דיא סבע ודני עמוס הסתפרו יחדיו לפני המפגש שלהם... לסיפור המלא...





מזל טוב לכוכב יונייטד ובת הזוג שלו על הולדת הבייבי!

 17.01.19 

זוכרים שדיווחנו לכם שחברתו של כוכב מנצ’סטר יונייטד פול פוגבה בהריון?!? אז כעת אפשר לברך אותם. לפי הדיווחים באנגליה, מריה סלאוס ילדה את הילד הראשון של פוגבה!

כן כן, בשקט בשקט ומתחת לרדאר, הזוג ששמר בקנאות על הפרטיות שלהם, הביאו את הילד לעולם, בלי להתחתן כמובן… ואיך זה נודע לעולם? תודות לשחקן העבר של יונייטד בראיין רובסון שסיפר לדיילי מייל כי הוא בירך את פוגבה על הלידה…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feel like KANGA ??????????‍?? @florentinpogbaofficial

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

ופוגבה? הוא בינתיים שומר על עמימות מסוימת ורק העלה לאינסטגרם סרטון שלו ושל אחיו רוקדים וחוגגים… מסר סמוי?!? בכל מקרה, שיהיה במזל טוב ובהצלחה עם הלילות הלבנים…

מזל טוב! (אינסטגרם)
פוגבייבי (אינסטגרם)
בקרוב +1 (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Con mi Hermano @paulodybala @adidasfootball @adidasparis #tangoleague

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on


l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1