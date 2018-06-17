ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
שחקן השנה בעולם הציג את הבובה שנראית בדיוק כמוהו!

 16.01.19 

אמנם הוא לא מחזיק בכמות עוקבים באינסטגרם כמו של רונאלדו, או עדת מעריצים כמו זו שיש לליאו מסי, אבל שחקן השנה בעולם לוקה מודריץ’ זכה לבובה משלו!

כוכב ריאל מדריד הציג לעולם דרך חשבון האינסטגרם שלו את הבובה הקטנה שנראית בדיוק כמוהו והוכנה לו על ידי 'Bleacher Creatures'…

מיני מודריץ' (אינסטגרם)

“אני מציג לכם את מיני מודריץ’”, כתב הקרואטי באינסטגרם. “אתם אוהבים אותו?”. אגב, מודריץ’ לא לבד, גם פלה, דויד וייה ואנדראה פירלו זכו למיני משלהם… אנחנו אהבנו!


