שחקן השנה בעולם הציג את הבובה שנראית בדיוק כמוהו!

אמנם הוא לא מחזיק בכמות עוקבים באינסטגרם כמו של רונאלדו, או עדת מעריצים כמו זו שיש לליאו מסי, אבל שחקן השנה בעולם לוקה מודריץ’ זכה לבובה משלו!
כוכב ריאל מדריד הציג לעולם דרך חשבון האינסטגרם שלו את הבובה הקטנה שנראית בדיוק כמוהו והוכנה לו על ידי 'Bleacher Creatures'…
“אני מציג לכם את מיני מודריץ’”, כתב הקרואטי באינסטגרם. “אתם אוהבים אותו?”. אגב, מודריץ’ לא לבד, גם פלה, דויד וייה ואנדראה פירלו זכו למיני משלהם… אנחנו אהבנו!
View this post on Instagram Hoy debuta Brasil ???? en el mundial de Rusia. Os dejamos una de la fotos de PELÉ en la presentación de su peluche! #bleachercreaturesspain #bleachercreatures #PELE #BRAZIL #orei #peluche #mundial #canarinha Brasil ???? Suiza ????A post shared by Bleacher Creatures Spain (@bleachercreaturesspain) on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT
View this post on Instagram David Villa con su Bleacher del @nycfc! Muy pronto en nuestra web! ??????????#bleachercreaturesspain #davidvilla #elguaje @davidvilla @mls #soccerA post shared by Bleacher Creatures Spain (@bleachercreaturesspain) on Nov 12, 2018 at 12:25pm PST
View this post on Instagram Andrea Pirlo con su Bleacher del @nycfc!! ??????????#bleachercreaturesspain #andreapirlo #pirlo @andreapirlo21 @mls #soccer #italia #bleachercreatures #itsnotadollA post shared by Bleacher Creatures Spain (@bleachercreaturesspain) on Jan 10, 2019 at 1:28am PST
