הגולפאי מורגן הופמן, שסבל ממחלה קשה, שלף טבעת לבת זוגו!

Definitely some of the best couple days of my life! Creating a vision and making it come to life is one of the greatest feelings in the world. We now took the first step, with this Inaugural Pro-Am, in raising money for my Foundation in hopes to find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy! I’m beyond grateful for all the help, and behind the scenes work my team, girlfriend, family, friends, Arcola staff, professionals, donors, and volunteers put in! It was truly a thing of wonder. We have officially raised about 1.5 million dollars through all the extremely generous donations to date! I’m emotional, excited, happy, stunned, relived and pumped about how amazing this event turned out! And I can’t wait for the next one. Thank you all who have shown loving support and always been there for me! Let’s keep this going and I hope everyone can share my dream, of helping others, going forward. @morganhoffmannfoundation @chelseacolvard @arcolacc @jakeowenofficial @greysonclothiers

