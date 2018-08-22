הגולפאי מורגן הופמן, שסבל ממחלה קשה, שלף טבעת לבת זוגו!
כמעט לכל ספורטאי מצליח יש סיפור גדול שמתחבא מאחוריו. נחשפנו בעבר ללא מעט כדורגלנים, כדורסלנים, טניסאים וכו’ בעלי סיפור יוצא דופן, מרגש ואמיתי ושמוכיח מעל לכל שאין דבר העומד בפני הרצון…
סיפור מיוחד ומרגש שבטח עוד לא שמעתם עליו, מגיע דווקא מענף ספורט שונה. שחקן הגולף האמריקאי, מורגן הופמן, סוחב אחריו מקרה מרגש ומעורר השראה, אך עם סיום טוב כמו באגדות…
הגולפאי סבל ממחלת ניוון שרירים שהתפתחה אצלו לפני שבע שנים, ב-2011. “ביקרתי אצל יותר מ-25 רופאים ברחבי המדינה”, הוא מספר. “חלמתי להיות שחקן גולף מקצועני”. מדוע אנחנו מספרים לכם? כי מורגן שהתגבר על המחלה הקשה פותח כעת פרק חדש בחייו, הפעם פרק משמח ומרגש במיוחד…
האמריקאי שלף טבעת לבת זוגו צ’לסי קולבארד בבהאמס, היא כמובן אמרה איי דו והזוג יתחתן בקרוב. “אני מתחתן עם אשת חלומותיי”, כתב מורגן. אנו מאחלים לזוג בריאות והצלחה!
Definitely some of the best couple days of my life! Creating a vision and making it come to life is one of the greatest feelings in the world. We now took the first step, with this Inaugural Pro-Am, in raising money for my Foundation in hopes to find a cure for Muscular Dystrophy! I’m beyond grateful for all the help, and behind the scenes work my team, girlfriend, family, friends, Arcola staff, professionals, donors, and volunteers put in! It was truly a thing of wonder. We have officially raised about 1.5 million dollars through all the extremely generous donations to date! I’m emotional, excited, happy, stunned, relived and pumped about how amazing this event turned out! And I can’t wait for the next one. Thank you all who have shown loving support and always been there for me! Let’s keep this going and I hope everyone can share my dream, of helping others, going forward. @morganhoffmannfoundation @chelseacolvard @arcolacc @jakeowenofficial @greysonclothiers
