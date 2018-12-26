ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
קאקה והדוגמנית שלו קרול דיאס מתחתנים! לסיפור המלא...
ויקטוריה בקהאם חשפה את התזונה הייחודית שלה לסיפור המלא...
ביי ביי ג'וזף קראדו, לדוגמנית יש בויפרנד חדש לסיפור המלא...
בקרוב באיילון: שוער העבר דיגמן לקמפיין של דלתא לסיפור המלא...
הכירו את הסטודנטית לאדריכלות של שוער ברצלונה לסיפור המלא...
שר האוצר משה כחלון חיתן את בנו בחתונה נוצצת לסיפור המלא...
בהפועל חיפה חגגו יום הולדת 23 למקסים פלקושצ'נקו לסיפור המלא...
לנטע אלחמיסטר יש עבודה קשה מאוד לפניה... לסיפור המלא...





מסי ואשתו הטבילו את בנם הקטן סירו בארגנטינה...

 06.01.19 

אמנם ליאו מסי כבר הספיק לחזור לאימונים בברצלונה לקראת המשחק הערב מול חטאפה, אך הכוכב ששב למולדתו בחופשת חג המולד ביחד עם אשתו ושלושת הילדים ניצל זאת למטרה חשובה מבחינת המשפחה…

הפרעוש ואשתו הגיעו לרוסריו, שם הם הטבילו את בנם הקטן סירו בסודיות מוחלטת… הם עשו זאת שנתיים בדיוק אחרי שהטבילו את שני הילדים הגדולים, טיאגו ומתאו…

הוטבל! (אינסטגרם)

מסי ואנטונלה בחרו באחות של הפרעוש ובבן דוד של אנטונלה לוקאס סגאליה כסנדקים של הבן השלישי שלהם… חגיגות מרהיבות?!? מסי ואשתו העדיפו חגיגה אינטימית וצנועה עם הקרובים להם!

משפחה קדושה... (אינסטגרם)
ערכו טקס צנוע... (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

C I R O ?? rollitos de verano

A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Diciembre 2018. El mes mas lindo, como siempre??

A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Primitos?? #missobrinoshermosos. PIPE Y SIMON ya los extraño??

A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on


l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1