מסי ואשתו הטבילו את בנם הקטן סירו בארגנטינה...

אמנם ליאו מסי כבר הספיק לחזור לאימונים בברצלונה לקראת המשחק הערב מול חטאפה, אך הכוכב ששב למולדתו בחופשת חג המולד ביחד עם אשתו ושלושת הילדים ניצל זאת למטרה חשובה מבחינת המשפחה…
הפרעוש ואשתו הגיעו לרוסריו, שם הם הטבילו את בנם הקטן סירו בסודיות מוחלטת… הם עשו זאת שנתיים בדיוק אחרי שהטבילו את שני הילדים הגדולים, טיאגו ומתאו…
מסי ואנטונלה בחרו באחות של הפרעוש ובבן דוד של אנטונלה לוקאס סגאליה כסנדקים של הבן השלישי שלהם… חגיגות מרהיבות?!? מסי ואשתו העדיפו חגיגה אינטימית וצנועה עם הקרובים להם!
C I R O ?? rollitos de verano
C I R O ?? rollitos de verano
A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Dec 26, 2018 at 3:19pm PST
Diciembre 2018. El mes mas lindo, como siempre??
Diciembre 2018. El mes mas lindo, como siempre??
A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jan 4, 2019 at 5:20am PST
Primitos?? #missobrinoshermosos. PIPE Y SIMON ya los extraño??
Primitos?? #missobrinoshermosos. PIPE Y SIMON ya los extraño??
A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jan 3, 2019 at 7:35am PST