מעריצות מצטלמות עם הבליטה במכנסיים של הפסל של רונאלדו

ב-2014 כריסטיאנו רונאלדו חשף מחוץ למלון שלו בפורטוגל פסל בדמותו… טקס מרשים נערך עם מעריצים ותקשורת, כאשר הפסל הפך לאטרקציה מקומית שגוררת הרבה מעריצים שמגיעים להצטלם עמו…
אלא שאף אחד לא חשב שיותר מדי נגיעות בפסל באזור מסוים יבריקו את האזור ויגרמו לו לבלוט ביחס לשאר…
הסיבה: הבליטה המוגזמת שממוקמת במכנסיו של רונאלדו, שהפכה לאטרקציה בפני עצמה וגרמה להרבה מעריצות להצטלם כשהן נוגעות בה וגרמה לצבע באזור הזה לרדת...
View this post on Instagram Madeira volume 1! Loved this place, so many places to discover, the whole island is a big garden! More youngsters should go there though ?? #madeira #ronaldostatue #getinspiredlondon #travel #discover #dontstayin #nature #lovedit #haveitall #rechargedA post shared by An (@getinspiredlondon) on Oct 9, 2018 at 9:54am PDT
Madeira volume 1! Loved this place, so many places to discover, the whole island is a big garden! More youngsters should go there though ?? #madeira #ronaldostatue #getinspiredlondon #travel #discover #dontstayin #nature #lovedit #haveitall #recharged
A post shared by An (@getinspiredlondon) on Oct 9, 2018 at 9:54am PDT
View this post on Instagram What the hell ?? #Ronaldo #RonaldoStatue #Cristiano #CR7 #Juventus #realmadrid #rmfcA post shared by Troll Football (@thefootballtroll) on Jan 2, 2019 at 5:26am PST
What the hell ?? #Ronaldo #RonaldoStatue #Cristiano #CR7 #Juventus #realmadrid #rmfc
A post shared by Troll Football (@thefootballtroll) on Jan 2, 2019 at 5:26am PST