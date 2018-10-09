ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
מעריצות מצטלמות עם הבליטה במכנסיים של הפסל של רונאלדו

 03.01.19 

ב-2014 כריסטיאנו רונאלדו חשף מחוץ למלון שלו בפורטוגל פסל בדמותו… טקס מרשים נערך עם מעריצים ותקשורת, כאשר הפסל הפך לאטרקציה מקומית שגוררת הרבה מעריצים שמגיעים להצטלם עמו…

אלא שאף אחד לא חשב שיותר מדי נגיעות בפסל באזור מסוים יבריקו את האזור ויגרמו לו לבלוט ביחס לשאר…

טרנד נשי ביזארי: להתחכך בפסל של רונאלדו

הסיבה: הבליטה המוגזמת שממוקמת במכנסיו של רונאלדו, שהפכה לאטרקציה בפני עצמה וגרמה להרבה מעריצות להצטלם כשהן נוגעות בה וגרמה לצבע באזור הזה לרדת... 

גרם לטרנד ביזארי... (אינסטגרם)
המעריצות בטירוף... (אינסטגרם)
הצבע ירד... (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What the hell ?? #Ronaldo #RonaldoStatue #Cristiano #CR7 #Juventus #realmadrid #rmfc

A post shared by Troll Football (@thefootballtroll) on


