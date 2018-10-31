ג'ורג'ינה אומרת שלום לשנה שהייתה ומתכוננת לזו שתבוא

כריסטיאנו רונאלדו וג’ורג’ינה מבלים בימים אלה בדובאי, שם הם יחגגו את הסילבסטר ויקבלו את השנה האזרחית החדשה שתבוא עלינו…
וג’ורג’ינה רצתה להיפרד מאחת השנים הכי טובות שהיו לה בחייה עם תמונה מפוצצת, אז היא העלתה לאינסטגרם שלה תמונה מג’קוזי במרפסת בדובאי וגם פרגנה לעוקבים שלה: “2018 תודה לך שעשית אותי כל כך שמחה, מאחלת לכם את הכי טוב שאפשר”…
ואיזו שנה זו הייתה עבור ג’ורג’ינה ורונאלדו, הוא זכה בפעם השלישית בליגת האלופות, הם חגגו שנה לבת הקטנה שלהם אלנה מרטינה ואף עזבו את ספרד ועברו לטורינו… וזה בלי לדבר על כמות העוקבים שלה שרק הלכה וגדלה…
View this post on Instagram Feliz Natal! Merry Christmas!??????A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 24, 2018 at 10:54am PST
Feliz Natal! Merry Christmas!??????
A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 24, 2018 at 10:54am PST
View this post on Instagram About last night! Amazing dinner at @zelalondon! ?????A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Nov 14, 2018 at 5:22am PST
About last night! Amazing dinner at @zelalondon! ?????
A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Nov 14, 2018 at 5:22am PST
View this post on Instagram ¿Truco o trato? Good morning in the morning ?????? @cristiano #halloweenA post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Oct 31, 2018 at 2:51am PDT
¿Truco o trato? Good morning in the morning ?????? @cristiano #halloween
A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Oct 31, 2018 at 2:51am PDT