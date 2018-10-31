ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר|תיירות ספורט|ONE TRAVEL
ג'ורג'ינה אומרת שלום לשנה שהייתה ומתכוננת לזו שתבוא

 31.12.18 

כריסטיאנו רונאלדו וג’ורג’ינה מבלים בימים אלה בדובאי, שם הם יחגגו את הסילבסטר ויקבלו את השנה האזרחית החדשה שתבוא עלינו…

וג’ורג’ינה רצתה להיפרד מאחת השנים הכי טובות שהיו לה בחייה עם תמונה מפוצצת, אז היא העלתה לאינסטגרם שלה תמונה מג’קוזי במרפסת בדובאי וגם פרגנה לעוקבים שלה: “2018 תודה לך שעשית אותי כל כך שמחה, מאחלת לכם את הכי טוב שאפשר”…

להתראות 2018 (אינסטגרם)

ואיזו שנה זו הייתה עבור ג’ורג’ינה ורונאלדו, הוא זכה בפעם השלישית בליגת האלופות, הם חגגו שנה לבת הקטנה שלהם אלנה מרטינה ואף עזבו את ספרד ועברו לטורינו… וזה בלי לדבר על כמות העוקבים שלה שרק הלכה וגדלה…

שלום 2019 (אינסטגרם)
השנה שלהם! (טוויטר)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feliz Natal! Merry Christmas!??????

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About last night! Amazing dinner at @zelalondon! ?????

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

¿Truco o trato? Good morning in the morning ?????? @cristiano #halloween

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on


