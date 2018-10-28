נשות שחקני ברצלונה חגגו את ה-1:5 על ריאל מדריד!

קלאסיקה של קלאסיקו. איזה משחק קיבלנו אתמול, כאשר ברצלונה דרסה 1:5 את ריאל מדריד והעמיקה את המשבר של הבלאנקוס… וזה עוד בלי ליאו מסי!
אבל מה שהיה יותר מעניין מהניצחון ומה-1:5 של הקטאלונים, עם כל הכבוד, אלו החגיגות של נשות השחקנים… מקורל סימנוביץ’ שלנו, דרך סופיה באלבי של לואיס סוארס ועד לבת הזוג של טר שטגן… צפו ותיהנו!
??
A post shared by Ainê Coutinho (@ainee.c) on Oct 28, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT
????Clásico???? #forçabarça #siemprecontigopapi #primerclasicolevi #5
A post shared by Elena Galera (@elenagalera) on Oct 28, 2018 at 10:29am PDT
¡Clásico! #ForçaBarça #ForçaPapi #18
A post shared by Romarey Ventura (@romarey_ventura) on Oct 28, 2018 at 8:58am PDT
Siempre logras sorprendernos, y siempre mostras lo gigante que sos! te amamos y estamos orgullosisimos de vos!! ??????#grandepapi #quehablen @luissuarez9
A post shared by Sofi (@sofibalbi) on Oct 28, 2018 at 4:34pm PDT