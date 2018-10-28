ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
חשה רונאלדו? שיר אלמליח כותבת סרט תיעודי על חייה... לסיפור המלא...
שרון אייזנברג, החברה של קלטינס, השתחררה מצה"ל! לסיפור המלא...
כך אנדרס אינייסטה חגג את הקלאסיקו הראשון כאוהד... לסיפור המלא...
כוכב ריאל רודי פרננדס ובת זוגו מצפים לילד שני! לסיפור המלא...
פלויד מאני מייוות'ר הפציצץ עם שעוןבשווי 15 מיליון יורו!!! לסיפור המלא...
אחרי ניימאר, נטע אלחמיסטר נצמדת לפארל וויליאמס לסיפור המלא...
הכירו את הילדים של שחקנים ברצלונה וריאל מדריד לסיפור המלא...
צ'יצ'אריטו והחברה שלו שרה קוהן העלו תמונה חושנית למדי... לסיפור המלא...





נשות שחקני ברצלונה חגגו את ה-1:5 על ריאל מדריד!

 29.10.18 

קלאסיקה של קלאסיקו. איזה משחק קיבלנו אתמול, כאשר ברצלונה דרסה 1:5 את ריאל מדריד והעמיקה את המשבר של הבלאנקוס… וזה עוד בלי ליאו מסי!

אבל מה שהיה יותר מעניין מהניצחון ומה-1:5 של הקטאלונים, עם כל הכבוד, אלו החגיגות של נשות השחקנים… מקורל סימנוביץ’ שלנו, דרך סופיה באלבי של לואיס סוארס ועד לבת הזוג של טר שטגן… צפו ותיהנו!

חגגו עד אור הבוקר! (אינסטגרם)
קלאסיקה של קלאסיקו (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??

A post shared by Ainê Coutinho (@ainee.c) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????Clásico???? #forçabarça #siemprecontigopapi #primerclasicolevi #5

A post shared by Elena Galera (@elenagalera) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

¡Clásico! #ForçaBarça #ForçaPapi #18

A post shared by Romarey Ventura (@romarey_ventura) on


l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1