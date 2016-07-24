ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
קשר ארסנל ואשתו המהממת נהנים מהחיים בלונדון

 26.10.18 

ארסנל נמצאת בעיצומו של רצף של 11 ניצחונות רצופים בכל המסגרות ומי שגילה את עצמו מחדש העונה על המגרש ומציג יכולת נפלאה הוא קשרה השווייצרי, גרניט ג’אקה…

נהנים מכל רגע... (אינסטגרם)

ג’אקה ואשתו המהממת לאוניטה מכירים עוד מהתקופה שלו בגרמניה, לפני שעבר לתותחנים בקיץ 2016, והתחתנו לפני קצת יותר משנה…

האדום מחמיא... (אינסטגרם)
האוהדת מספר 1 (אינסטגרם)

הזוג נהנה מכל רגע בלונדון וידוע באהבתו המיוחדת לקמדן טאון. מה לנו נותר לאחל? שהקשר ימשיך ביכולת הטובה לצד אשתו שלא מפספסת אף משחק ומעודדת מהיציע…

האהבה באוויר! (אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

