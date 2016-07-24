קשר ארסנל ואשתו המהממת נהנים מהחיים בלונדון

ארסנל נמצאת בעיצומו של רצף של 11 ניצחונות רצופים בכל המסגרות ומי שגילה את עצמו מחדש העונה על המגרש ומציג יכולת נפלאה הוא קשרה השווייצרי, גרניט ג’אקה…
ג’אקה ואשתו המהממת לאוניטה מכירים עוד מהתקופה שלו בגרמניה, לפני שעבר לתותחנים בקיץ 2016, והתחתנו לפני קצת יותר משנה…
הזוג נהנה מכל רגע בלונדון וידוע באהבתו המיוחדת לקמדן טאון. מה לנו נותר לאחל? שהקשר ימשיך ביכולת הטובה לצד אשתו שלא מפספסת אף משחק ומעודדת מהיציע…
View this post on Instagram Today 3 years with you... in the future a lifetime! Thank you for these wonderful 3 years thank you for be... the best man to me ... my love ... and my best friend. TE DUA PËRGJITHMONË?? @granitxhakaA post shared by LEONITA XHAKA ? (@leonita.x) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:25am PST
View this post on Instagram ??A post shared by LEONITA XHAKA ? (@leonita.x) on Jul 24, 2016 at 1:30pm PDT
