לואיס סוארס ובת זוגו הפכו להורים בפעם השלישית

 24.10.18 

תגידו הרבה הרבה מזל טוב לחלוץ ברצלונה לואיס סוארס ובת הזוג שלו סופיה באלבי, שהפכו להורים בפעם השלישית!

החלוץ שחזר לעצמו במשחק האחרון מול סביליה וכבש לראשונה מאז ה-15 בספטמבר, הודיע לעולם הלילה על לידת בתו השלישית לאוטרו ופרסם אף תמונה שלה באינסטגרם שלו…

ברוכה הבאה לעולם... (אינסטגרם)

“ברוכה הבאה לאוטי”, כתב סוארס. “מאושר שאת פה איתנו יפהפייה, עם האמא הנהדרת לשלך והאחים המחייכים. תודה לכולם על הברכות”…

חדשה במשפחה... (אינסטגרם)
בסוף זה הגיע... (טוויטר)

