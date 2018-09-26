לואיס סוארס ובת זוגו הפכו להורים בפעם השלישית

תגידו הרבה הרבה מזל טוב לחלוץ ברצלונה לואיס סוארס ובת הזוג שלו סופיה באלבי, שהפכו להורים בפעם השלישית!
החלוץ שחזר לעצמו במשחק האחרון מול סביליה וכבש לראשונה מאז ה-15 בספטמבר, הודיע לעולם הלילה על לידת בתו השלישית לאוטרו ופרסם אף תמונה שלה באינסטגרם שלו…
“ברוכה הבאה לאוטי”, כתב סוארס. “מאושר שאת פה איתנו יפהפייה, עם האמא הנהדרת לשלך והאחים המחייכים. תודה לכולם על הברכות”…
View this post on Instagram Bienvenido ?LAUTI ?muy felices de tenerte acá con nosotros HERMOSO ???? La mamá está súper bien y FELIZ como los HERMANITOS!!! Gracias a todos por los mensajes!!!! Welcome ?LAUTI ? very happy to have you among us. ???? His mother is doing well and is happy like his siblings. Thank you all for your messages.A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Oct 23, 2018 at 1:19pm PDT
View this post on Instagram SONRISAS y ABRAZOS que me hacen MUY FELIZ ?????? Te amo mucho mi enana hermosa ??? Smiles and hugs that make me SO HAPPY ?????? I love you so much, my love ??????A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Oct 9, 2018 at 11:15am PDT
View this post on Instagram MUY FELIZ CUMPLE mi enanito hermoso ?????? Gracias por darnos esa sonrisa hermosa cada día ?????? Te amamos MUCHO ??????????@sofibalbi #5añitos HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY my little one ?????? Thank you for giving us that beautiful smile each day ?????? We love you so muchA post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Sep 26, 2018 at 3:45am PDT
