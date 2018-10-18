צפו: השמלה שמאורו איקרדי קנה לוונדה שלו

מאורו איקרדי כוכב אינטר ובת הזוג שלו וונדה נארה ממשיכים להיות הדבר הכי מעניין בבירת האופנה מילאנו…
רגע לפני הדרבי הגדול הערב ב-21:30, הטופ מודל והסוכנת של הארגנטינאי העלתה סרטון לחשבון האינסטגרם עם המתנה שהגבר שלה קנה לה – שמלה ורודה…
View this post on Instagram ?? Quanto è bello questo vestito che mi ha portato mio marito dall’ultimo viaggio??????A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Oct 19, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT
?? Quanto è bello questo vestito che mi ha portato mio marito dall’ultimo viaggio??????
A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Oct 19, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT
אז אחרי שהציגה לעולם את כמות הנעליים והתיקים המטורפת שלה, וונדה ממשיכה לשתף, בעוד שמאורו פחות העדיף לשתף ורק פרסם תמונה שלו לבוש כולו בשחור.
View this post on Instagram Isabella con la giacca di Francesca , quando tua sorella ti lascia solo 10 minuti un pezzo di moda top e solo hai 10 min per fare il massimo ?????? Ph; @mauroicardi Look; @balmain thanks ?? Isabella 1 annoA post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Oct 18, 2018 at 8:36am PDT
Isabella con la giacca di Francesca , quando tua sorella ti lascia solo 10 minuti un pezzo di moda top e solo hai 10 min per fare il massimo ?????? Ph; @mauroicardi Look; @balmain thanks ?? Isabella 1 anno
A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Oct 18, 2018 at 8:36am PDT