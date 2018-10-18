ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
בעולם מדווחים מדוע ניימאר וברונה סיימו את היחסים... לסיפור המלא...
גם הרגע שלו הגיע: הכוכב הישראלי מופיע על שלטי חוצות לסיפור המלא...
הצמודה של שחקן מכבי רק בת 23, אבל לא מפסיקה לעשות חיל לסיפור המלא...
סאנצ'ס לא מתאושש מהפרידה ממאיטה, יעזוב את יונייטד? לסיפור המלא...
יו"ר ההתאחדות לכדורגל לשעבר חגג ברית לבנו החדש דניאל לסיפור המלא...
רפאלה פיקו, שיצאה עם רונאלדו כמעט שנה, יוצאת להגנתו לסיפור המלא...
הדוגמנית מנסה את מזלה מעבר לים, והפעם - מיאמי פלורידה לסיפור המלא...
ניימאר החליט לסיים את מערכת היחסים שלו עם ברונה באופן רשמי לסיפור המלא...





צפו: השמלה שמאורו איקרדי קנה לוונדה שלו

 21.10.18 

מאורו איקרדי כוכב אינטר ובת הזוג שלו וונדה נארה ממשיכים להיות הדבר הכי מעניין בבירת האופנה מילאנו…

רגע לפני הדרבי הגדול הערב ב-21:30, הטופ מודל והסוכנת של הארגנטינאי העלתה סרטון לחשבון האינסטגרם עם המתנה שהגבר שלה קנה לה – שמלה ורודה…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

?? Quanto è bello questo vestito che mi ha portato mio marito dall’ultimo viaggio????‍??

A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on

אז אחרי שהציגה לעולם את כמות הנעליים והתיקים המטורפת שלה, וונדה ממשיכה לשתף, בעוד שמאורו פחות העדיף לשתף ורק פרסם תמונה שלו לבוש כולו בשחור.

פינק אותה... (אינסטגרם)
אין אצלם רגע דל... (אינסטגרם)
מחכים למתנה הבאה... (אינסטגרם)

l l l l l l l l l l l l l

חזרה לגליצ'ים

 הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...


1:1