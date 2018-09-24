לא תאמינו מי הוא כוכב העבר שאוהב להרגיש "חופשי"...

פרשה חדשה מסעירה את הרשת ומכל הגליצ’ים שלנו חשבנו שמדובר במועמד ראוי לגליץ’ השנה…
אז כן, צ’ארלס בארקלי, כוכב ה-NBA בעבר והפרשן הקורע בהווה, הודה בראיון שהוא הולך מעל עשור ללא תחתונים: "הגעתי למסקנה שזה מיותר, אז שרפתי את כל התחתונים שלי".
אנחנו מכירים עוד כמה נשות כדורגלנים שלא אוהבות ללכת עם תחתונים בכלל, אבל את זה נשמור לפעם הבאה…..
View this post on Instagram Got to meet this legend today! He is as nice as he is big! #charlesbarkley #livinglegendA post shared by Glen Wilkins (@gwilkins021) on Sep 30, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT
Got to meet this legend today! He is as nice as he is big! #charlesbarkley #livinglegend
A post shared by Glen Wilkins (@gwilkins021) on Sep 30, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT
View this post on Instagram CHARLES BARKLEY ??????#charlesbarkley #nbaA post shared by M4 Beasley ?????????????? (@m4beasley) on Sep 24, 2018 at 9:48am PDT
CHARLES BARKLEY ??????#charlesbarkley #nba
A post shared by M4 Beasley ?????????????? (@m4beasley) on Sep 24, 2018 at 9:48am PDT