לא תאמינו מי הוא כוכב העבר שאוהב להרגיש "חופשי"...

 15.10.18 

פרשה חדשה מסעירה את הרשת ומכל הגליצ’ים שלנו חשבנו שמדובר במועמד ראוי לגליץ’ השנה… 

חבורה של ענקים, אבל מי השובב? (רויטרס)

אז כן, צ’ארלס בארקלי, כוכב ה-NBA בעבר והפרשן הקורע בהווה, הודה בראיון שהוא הולך מעל עשור ללא תחתונים: "הגעתי למסקנה שזה מיותר, אז שרפתי את כל התחתונים שלי".

האיש והאגדה! (אינסטגרם)
אין כמו פניני החוכמה של בארקלי (אינסטגרם)

אנחנו מכירים עוד כמה נשות כדורגלנים שלא אוהבות ללכת עם תחתונים בכלל, אבל את זה נשמור לפעם הבאה…..

עכשיו הוא יכול לפרסם חברת חיתולים...(אינסטגרם)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Got to meet this legend today! He is as nice as he is big! #charlesbarkley #livinglegend

A post shared by Glen Wilkins (@gwilkins021) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

CHARLES BARKLEY ??????#charlesbarkley #nba

A post shared by M4 Beasley ?????????????? (@m4beasley) on


