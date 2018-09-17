קשר יונייטד פול פוגבה הפציץ עם תספורת חדשה!

הברק מכה פעמיים. בצל המתיחות והבלאגנים מאמנו במנצ’סטר יונייטד ז’וזה מוריניו, הקשר פול פוגבה ממשיך להפציץ עם תספורות…
הפעם הקשר של של מנצ’סטר יונייטד החליט כהרגלו לשמור על החמצון בצד, כאשר הוא הוסיף לזה ברק כפי שאתם יכולים לראות בתמונות… או כפי שהוא קורא לזה – Pogflash.
View this post on Instagram Pogflash ????
Pogflash ????
אז תתכוננו כי יש לנו תחושה שבקרוב הברק של פוגבה יפגע בהרבה ילדים ומעריצים שירצו לחקות את הצרפתי… אנחנו האמת אהבנו, ואתם?
View this post on Instagram So happy for my bro new club new goals ! @mathiaspogbaofficial #toursfc
View this post on Instagram Monday motivation ?? bonne semaine à tous
