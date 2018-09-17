ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים| Winner|רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
קשר יונייטד פול פוגבה הפציץ עם תספורת חדשה!

 11.10.18 

הברק מכה פעמיים. בצל המתיחות והבלאגנים מאמנו במנצ’סטר יונייטד ז’וזה מוריניו, הקשר פול פוגבה ממשיך להפציץ עם תספורות…

הפעם הקשר של של מנצ’סטר יונייטד החליט כהרגלו לשמור על החמצון בצד, כאשר הוא הוסיף לזה ברק כפי שאתם יכולים לראות בתמונות… או כפי שהוא קורא לזה – Pogflash.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pogflash ????

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

אז תתכוננו כי יש לנו תחושה שבקרוב הברק של פוגבה יפגע בהרבה ילדים ומעריצים שירצו לחקות את הצרפתי… אנחנו האמת אהבנו, ואתם?

אהבנו... (אינסטגרם)
תמיד מחדש (טוויטר)
שיא הסטייל...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So happy for my bro new club new goals ! @mathiaspogbaofficial #toursfc

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monday motivation ?? bonne semaine à tous

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on


