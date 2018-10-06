ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner| רדיו|גיימינג|בריאות וכושר
הטניסאית שכיכבה על שער ספורטס אילוסטרייטד ממשיכה לטייל ברחבי ישראל...

 07.10.18 

ג’ני בושאר, הטניסאית הקנדית הבינלאומית ומי שכיכבה על השער של ספורטס אילוסטרייטד, ממשיכה את עלילותיה ברחבי ארץ הקודש…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Found something saltier than the haters

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

אחרי שהגיעה לארץ בשבוע שעבר ובילתה בתל אביב עם חברתה הטניסאית יוליה גלושקו, בושאר המשיכה כאמור את המסעות שלה בישראל, כשהפעם היא הגיעה לים המלח.

ממשיכה לטייל ברחבי ישראל (אינסטגרם)

אז כן, בושאר ירדה למקום הכי נמוך בעולם, צפה במים וגם כמובן נמרחה בבוץ המיוחד של ים המלח… זה עזר לה לעור הפנים?

התאהבה בבוץ שלנו... (אינסטגרם)
הצליחה לצוף? (אינסטגרם)
עשה את העבודה? (אינסטגרם)

