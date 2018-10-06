הטניסאית שכיכבה על שער ספורטס אילוסטרייטד ממשיכה לטייל ברחבי ישראל...

ג’ני בושאר, הטניסאית הקנדית הבינלאומית ומי שכיכבה על השער של ספורטס אילוסטרייטד, ממשיכה את עלילותיה ברחבי ארץ הקודש…
Found something saltier than the haters
Found something saltier than the haters
אחרי שהגיעה לארץ בשבוע שעבר ובילתה בתל אביב עם חברתה הטניסאית יוליה גלושקו, בושאר המשיכה כאמור את המסעות שלה בישראל, כשהפעם היא הגיעה לים המלח.
אז כן, בושאר ירדה למקום הכי נמוך בעולם, צפה במים וגם כמובן נמרחה בבוץ המיוחד של ים המלח… זה עזר לה לעור הפנים?
This is the ultimate face/body mask ???? I'll let you know if it works.... One of the coolest experiences of my life. So grateful.
This is the ultimate face/body mask ???? I’ll let you know if it works.... One of the coolest experiences of my life. So grateful.
