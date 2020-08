פורטלנד ניצחה את ממפיס ועלתה לפלייאוף

The @trailblazers win the Western Conference Play-In and advance to the NBA Playoffs! #WholeNewGame

They'll face LAL in Round 1, starting Tuesday.

Damian Lillard: 31 PTS, 10 AST

CJ McCollum: 29 PTS (14 in 4Q)

Jusuf Nurkic: 22 PTS, 21 REB, 6 AST

Ja Morant: 35 PTS, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/o4cZgvcXri