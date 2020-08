ניימאר: לא חשבתי על הדחה, רוצה להגיע לגמר

2012-13 Quarter-finals

2013-14 Quarter-finals

2014-15 Quarter-finals

2015-16 Quarter-finals

2016-17 Last 16

2017-18 Last 16

2018-19 Last 16

2019-20 Semi-finals

For the first time in the Qatari era, PSG have qualified for the last four of the UCL. pic.twitter.com/SxEtmQtYMd