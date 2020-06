תומאס: לירושלים תמיד יהיה חלק מהלב שלי

The past two years have been one hell of a ride!! I want to give thanks to the entire club and all the fans for showing support every night. I want to thank all my teammates for suiting up and going to war with me, always had each other’s backs. Jerusalem will always have a piece of my ??and I’ll never forget the memories. Who knows what the future will hold..... #YallaHapoel. ??

