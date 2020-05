הפועל ירושלים החתימה את דייוידאס סירווידיס

Detroit Pistons second round draft pick Deividas Sirvydis (@sirvuha ) has decided to spend a year developing in Europe before he plays in the NBA. Sirvydis stated that he believes he needs to gain some more strength before playing in the NBA so he decided to spend another year in Europe. - - Follow @pistons_elite for more - - #deividas #pistons #deividassirvydis #nbadraft #nbadraft2019 #pistons #detroitpistons #detroitpistonsbasketballgame #detroitpistonsbasketball #detroit #detroitsports #latvia #lithuania #lithuaniabasketball #lithuanianba #euroleague #eurobasket

