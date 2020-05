ריאל, אינטר ובאיירן יערכו את 'גביע הסולידריות'

FC Bayern, Real Madrid and Inter Milan joint initiative - support for Coronavirus heroes: #FCBayern will stage the "European Solidarity Cup" (ESC) in 2021 together with @realmadrid and @inter. The three clubs want to send a message of solidarity and use the proceeds to support medical infrastructure. More Information: link in bio.

