בדרך לנעל הזהב? ציון הדרך של לבנדובסקי

40 - Robert Lewandowski has now scored 40+ goals in all competitions in each of the last five seasons:

15-16 | 42 in 51 apps

16-17 | 43 in 47 apps

17-18 | 41 in 48 apps

18-19 | 40 in 47 apps

19-20 | 40 in 34 apps*

All-timer.