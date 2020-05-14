"אם מדובר בכדורסל טהור, לברון הגדול מכולם"

15/05/2020 10:38
מאת מערכת ONE
החולצות של ג'ורדן ולברון (רויטרס)
אחרי שפורסם רשימת 74 השחקנים הגדולים בתולדות ה-NBA על פי ESPN, בו נבחר מייקל ג’ורדן לשחקן הטוב בכל הזמנים והקדים את לברון ג’יימס שסיים שני ואת קובי בראיינט שהגיע רק למקום התשיעי, שוב הוצת הוויכוח האם זהו הדירוג הנכון והאם כך יש להתייחס לשאלה. אם שואלים את אחד מחבריו של לברון ג’יימס מתקופתו במיאמי, הרכז האגדי ג’ייסון וויליאמס, מדובר בקביעה לא נכונה כלל.
וויליאמס כתב באינסטגרם הפרטי שלו: “הגדול בכל הזמנים. אתחיל ואומר מיד שאין לי שום דבר מלבד כבוד והערכה לכל מי שלוקח חלק בדיון הזה. כל מי שמכיר אותי יודע שאני איש של כבוד, אבל תמיד אני נשאל מי הכי גדול בכל הזמנים מבחינתי כזה נוגע למייקל ג’ורדן, קובי בראיינט ולברון ג’יימס. אומר לכם את דעתי הצנועה כבר עכשיו, קינג ג’יימס הוא הכי גדול בהיסטוריה של המשחק”.
המדד שקובע: יש מישהו גדול יותר מג׳ורדן?
מדוע זו הבחירה שלו: “לפני שאכנס לזה אבהיר: מעולם לא היה אדם קשוח יותר ו”רע” יותר שדרך על פרקט כדורסל ממייקל ג’ורדן. הנחישות, התחרותיות והאש שבערה בו בדרך לזכייה בשש אליפויות מדברת בעד עצמה. הוא הבחור הכי קשוח שנעל נעלי כדורסל. לגבי קובי, הוא היה גאון אמיתי, איש עבודה, ניתח תמיד את המשחק ועבד קשה יותר מכל אחד, הוא הזיע ודימם כמו שאף אחד אחר לא. אבל כשזה נוגע ללברון, אני חייב לומר שאם מדברים על כדורסל טהור אז הוא פשוט הטוב מכולם. הוא יכול להוביל את הליגה ב-5 קטגוריות אם הוא רוצה וזה משהו שמייקל ג’ורדן לא יכול היה לעשות. יש לו את IQ המשחק, הגוף המושלם והפראיות בשביל המשחק הזה שהפך אותו לבלתי ניתן לעצירה”.
THE G.O.A.T!!! Ima start off by saying right off the bat that I got nothing but love and respect for everyone in this discussion! Anyone who knows me knows I always paid my respects to my OGs!! But I get asked all the time who the GOAT is to me when it comes down to MJ, Kobe, and LeBron! Ima let y’all know right now that in my humble opinion... KING JAMES IS THE !!! Before I get into let me make it clear: there was never a badder human being to step foot on a basketball court than Michael Jordan!!! His intensity and competitive fire and six rings speaks for itself!! Baddest dude to ever lace em up PERIOD!!!!! As for Kobe, the dude was for real a genius, a savant, he studied and dissected the game like a surgeon and then worked harder than everybody else!! The blood sweat and tears were SACRED to Bean, he just wanted it more than anybody else!!! But when it comes to Bron, all I gotta say is that if we’re talking PURELY BASKETBALL... he’s the GOAT!! Bro could lead the league in 5 statistical categories if he wanted to and MJ just couldn’t have done that!! Bron got the perfect body/IQ/raw ability for the game of basketball and that’s just a fact! UNSTOPPABLE!! If you’re building a basketball player, you’re going to build Lebron‘s body/mind/skillset every time over anyone else who’s ever played the game!!! Everyone gonna talk about who has the most rings and I understand that the game is about winning but to me: LBJ is the best basketball player of all time!!!! Also, how about this: Lebron’s shoes are WAY more comfortable to hoop in than Air Jordan’s and that’s just a fact!! You won’t catch me hooping without my Lebron 17s and that’s all I got left to say on the matter!!! What y’all think??! Who’s your GOAT?! Convince me in the comments, I’ll be reading!!! [Shout out to @tripp for the dope artwork!!! ] #GOAT #kingjames
הנקודות החזקות של לברון ג’יימס: “אם אתה בונה שחקן כדורסל, אתה תבנה אותו בצלמו של לברון מבחינת הגוף/המוח/הכישרון בכל פעם אלא אם אף פעם לא שיחקת את המשחק. כולם ידברו על מי לקח הכי הרבה טבעות אליפות ואני מבין שהמשחק הוא לנצח, אבל עבורי לברון ג’יימס הוא שחקן הכדורסל הכי טוב שהיה מאז ומעולם. אגב, הנעליים של לברון הרבה יותר נוחות מאשר אייר ג’ורדן וזו עובדה”.