יום שישי, 15.05.2020 שעה 11:51
כדורסל עולמי  >> נ.ב.א
ראשי|תוצאות LIVE|ONE VOD|הימורי ספורט|גליצ'ים|Winner|רדיו|זמן מגרש|בריאות וכושר| לה ליגה פנטזי

"אם מדובר בכדורסל טהור, לברון הגדול מכולם"

חברו לשעבר של קינג ג'יימס במיאמי, ג'ייסון וויליאמס, טען: "יש לו IQ המשחק, הגוף המושלם והפראיות בשביל המשחק הזה שהפך אותו לבלתי ניתן לעצירה" (1 תגובות)

נ.ב.א 19-20
 מזרח 
83%6869-761764מילווקי
73%6611-702262טורונטו
69%6827-714264בוסטון
63%7080-729065מיאמי
61%6860-701064פילדלפיה
58%6981-709765אינדיאנה
47%6900-685962ברוקלין
46%6977-691465אורלנדו
37%7545-728063וושינגטון
35%8066-668865שארלוט
34%7145-694565שיקגו
33%7189-679564ניו יורק
30%8022-748867אטלנטה
30%7328-683564קליבלנד
29%7325-707566דטרויט
 מערב 
77%6649-708662לייקרס
69%7019-743664קליפרס
66%6873-708364דנבר
63%7012-720165יוטה
62%6829-697863אוקלהומה
62%7240-756064יוסטון
59%7266-764566דאלאס
48%7259-719364ממפיס
44%7489-743664ניו אורלינס
44%7031-796362סן אנטוניו
44%7374-717464פורטלנד
43%6995-686263סקרמנטו
41%7178-710263פיניקס
31%7513-725264מינסוטה
23%7488-691265גולדן סטייט
לוח משחקים
מחזור 135 - 12/03/2020
  • אטלנטה
  • 136 - 131
  • ניו יורק
  • מיאמי
  • 109 - 98
  • שארלוט
  • פילדלפיה
  • 106 - 124
  • דטרויט
  • אוקלהומה
  • חמישי, 12/03, 00:00
  • יוטה
  • דאלאס
  • 97 - 113
  • דנבר
  • סקרמנטו
  • חמישי, 12/03, 00:00
  • ניו אורלינס
15/05/2020 10:38 מאת מערכת ONE
החולצות של ג'ורדן ולברון (רויטרס)
החולצות של ג'ורדן ולברון (רויטרס)

אחרי שפורסם רשימת 74 השחקנים הגדולים בתולדות ה-NBA על פי ESPN, בו נבחר מייקל ג’ורדן לשחקן הטוב בכל הזמנים והקדים את לברון ג’יימס שסיים שני ואת קובי בראיינט שהגיע רק למקום התשיעי, שוב הוצת הוויכוח האם זהו הדירוג הנכון והאם כך יש להתייחס לשאלה. אם שואלים את אחד מחבריו של לברון ג’יימס מתקופתו במיאמי, הרכז האגדי ג’ייסון וויליאמס, מדובר בקביעה לא נכונה כלל.

וויליאמס כתב באינסטגרם הפרטי שלו: “הגדול בכל הזמנים. אתחיל ואומר מיד שאין לי שום דבר מלבד כבוד והערכה לכל מי שלוקח חלק בדיון הזה. כל מי שמכיר אותי יודע שאני איש של כבוד, אבל תמיד אני נשאל מי הכי גדול בכל הזמנים מבחינתי כזה נוגע למייקל ג’ורדן, קובי בראיינט ולברון ג’יימס. אומר לכם את דעתי הצנועה כבר עכשיו, קינג ג’יימס הוא הכי גדול בהיסטוריה של המשחק”.

אתר ספורט ONEראשיתוצאות LIVEגליצ'ים
המדד שקובע: יש מישהו גדול יותר מג׳ורדן?

מדוע זו הבחירה שלו: “לפני שאכנס לזה אבהיר: מעולם לא היה אדם קשוח יותר ו”רע” יותר שדרך על פרקט כדורסל ממייקל ג’ורדן. הנחישות, התחרותיות והאש שבערה בו בדרך לזכייה בשש אליפויות מדברת בעד עצמה. הוא הבחור הכי קשוח שנעל נעלי כדורסל. לגבי קובי, הוא היה גאון אמיתי, איש עבודה, ניתח תמיד את המשחק ועבד קשה יותר מכל אחד, הוא הזיע ודימם כמו שאף אחד אחר לא. אבל כשזה נוגע ללברון, אני חייב לומר שאם מדברים על כדורסל טהור אז הוא פשוט הטוב מכולם. הוא יכול להוביל את הליגה ב-5 קטגוריות אם הוא רוצה וזה משהו שמייקל ג’ורדן לא יכול היה לעשות. יש לו את IQ המשחק, הגוף המושלם והפראיות בשביל המשחק הזה שהפך אותו לבלתי ניתן לעצירה”.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THE G.O.A.T!!! Ima start off by saying right off the bat that I got nothing but love and respect for everyone in this discussion! Anyone who knows me knows I always paid my respects to my OGs!! But I get asked all the time who the GOAT is to me when it comes down to MJ, Kobe, and LeBron! Ima let y’all know right now that in my humble opinion... KING JAMES IS THE !!! Before I get into let me make it clear: there was never a badder human being to step foot on a basketball court than Michael Jordan!!! His intensity and competitive fire and six rings speaks for itself!! Baddest dude to ever lace em up PERIOD!!!!! As for Kobe, the dude was for real a genius, a savant, he studied and dissected the game like a surgeon and then worked harder than everybody else!! The blood sweat and tears were SACRED to Bean, he just wanted it more than anybody else!!! But when it comes to Bron, all I gotta say is that if we’re talking PURELY BASKETBALL... he’s the GOAT!! Bro could lead the league in 5 statistical categories if he wanted to and MJ just couldn’t have done that!! Bron got the perfect body/IQ/raw ability for the game of basketball and that’s just a fact! UNSTOPPABLE!! If you’re building a basketball player, you’re going to build Lebron‘s body/mind/skillset every time over anyone else who’s ever played the game!!! Everyone gonna talk about who has the most rings and I understand that the game is about winning but to me: LBJ is the best basketball player of all time!!!! Also, how about this: Lebron’s shoes are WAY more comfortable to hoop in than Air Jordan’s and that’s just a fact!! You won’t catch me hooping without my Lebron 17s and that’s all I got left to say on the matter!!! What y’all think??! Who’s your GOAT?! Convince me in the comments, I’ll be reading!!!  [Shout out to @tripp for the dope artwork!!! ] #GOAT #kingjames

A post shared by Jason Williams (@jasonwilliams55) on

הנקודות החזקות של לברון ג’יימס: “אם אתה בונה שחקן כדורסל, אתה תבנה אותו בצלמו של לברון מבחינת הגוף/המוח/הכישרון בכל פעם אלא אם אף פעם לא שיחקת את המשחק. כולם ידברו על מי לקח הכי הרבה טבעות אליפות ואני מבין שהמשחק הוא לנצח, אבל עבורי לברון ג’יימס הוא שחקן הכדורסל הכי טוב שהיה מאז ומעולם. אגב, הנעליים של לברון הרבה יותר נוחות מאשר אייר ג’ורדן וזו עובדה”.

RSS RSS   Facebook Twitter טוויטר   הדפס   הוסף תגובה 
הכל | עוררו עניין | עוררו דיון | הצג תגובות של:

... תגובות בטעינה ...
אסור לפספס
נגןהאחוזה של מייקל ג'ורדן עדיין לא נמכרה
למה אף אחד לא קונה את האחוזה של ג'ורדן?נגןמקבץ הטריקים הטובים ביותר של ג'ון טרי
הייתם אוכלים חביתה מהרגל של ג'ון טרי?נגןהגרף שעושה סדר בבלאגן
המדד שקובע: יש מישהו גדול יותר מג׳ורדן?נגןלא כל אחד יכול להטביע מעל משהו
נגמר לא טוב: ניסה להטביע מעל אחיו הקטן
כדורגל ישראלי חדשות
ליגת העל
ליגה לאומית
ליגות נמוכות
גביע המדינה
גביע הטוטו
גביע הטוטו לאומית
ליגת העל לנוער
זמן מגרש
פינלנדיה פוצ'יוולי
נבחרת ישראל
ליגת העל לנשים
התאחדות/שופטיםכדורגל עולמי חדשות
מוקדמות יורו
ליגה ספרדית
ליגה אנגלית
ליגה איטלקית
ליגה גרמנית
ליגה צרפתית
ליגה בלגית
ליגה הולנדית
ליגה רוסית
ליגה טורקית
ליגה סינית
ליגה יוונית
ליגה קפריסאית
ליגה סקוטית
ליגה פורטוגלית
ליגה שווייצרית
ליגה אוסטרית
ליגה פולנית
ליגה ארגנטינאית
ליגה ברזילאית
ליגת האלופות
הליגה האירופית
קופה אמריקה 2019
ליגת האומות
ליגות נוספותכדורסל ישראלי חדשות
ליגת ווינר סל
גביע המדינה ווינר
גביע ווינר
לאומית גברים
ליגת ווינר אתנה נשים
ליגת התיכונים
נבחרת ישראלכדורסל עולמי
חדשות
NBA
יורוליג
יורוקאפ
ליגת האלופות של פיב''א
יורופקאפ
ליגה ספרדית
ליגה יוונית
ליגה איטלקית
ליגה טורקית
ליגה אדריאטית
יורובאסקט