אביו של ג'סטין טילמן מת בשל סיבוכי קורונה

Dad I love you so much it hurts that you had to leave so soon. Before you was in the hospital I was about to get on my flight to come home. I told you to not tell my mother I wanted to surprise her. 17 hours later I land in the states I called my father and got no answer. In that small amount of time my mom and dad went to the hospital I wasn’t able to see or talk to either of them and that breaks my heart. me and the rest of the family are still in need of having you. Me and you we’re best friends I could talk to you about just anything going on in my life no matter what it is. I would of never had the love for the game of basketball if it wasn’t for you. Through out my career on the journey god has been taking me on you believed in me more then I could ever believe in my self. Before all my games since high school I use to always get this nervous or scared feeling in me and be worried. But once I seen you in the stands and you gave me that head nod it mad me remember how much you had believed in me and that always helped me find a way to bring the best out of me along the years. That’s the main thing that has me working so hard and going so hard in games. I wanted to impress you and make you a proud father at all cost. I missed and love our random conversations we could be in a empty room for hours and have a great time talking to one another. My dad was one of the sharpes guys I ever met he would put together a 3 piece suit that would shut any function down. I really feel like this isn’t real seems like something that happens in a movie. You was only 52 with a lot of life left in you to live. You always knew how to have a great time and make people laugh while putting smile on there faces. You was the best dad I could of ever ask for. You showed me how to be a man, you showed me how to respect and love a women. How to ride a bike as well as putting a basketball in my hands for the first time. You pressed that I knew right from wrong and taught me how to carry myself. I never even got the chance to make it and sit down and sign my first nba contact with you right beside me yet. All goals and dreams we talk about since I was a lil kid.

