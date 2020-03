הצעיר אי פעם: הנתונים האדירים של דונצ'יץ'

Luka Don?i? finished tonight’s game with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

Don?i? became the youngest player in @NBA history to post 30+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists.

He joins Nikola Joki? as the only players in the league to post 30p-15r-10a this season. pic.twitter.com/lERcATilzN