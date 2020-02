גם כרמלו המום: לא ראיתי דבר כזה הרבה זמן

Damian Lillard has been absurd his last 6 games:

♦?61 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast

♦?47 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast

♦?50 Pts, 6 Reb, 13 Ast

♦?36 Pts 10 Reb, 11 Ast

♦?48 Pts, 9 Reb, 10 Ast

♦?51 Pts, 2 Reb, 12 Ast pic.twitter.com/qMlZJVqKey