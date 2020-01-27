שחקני ה-NBA בהלם, אובמה: זה בלתי נתפס

מותו של קובי באיינט הערב (ראשון), הכניס להלם את עולם הספורט בכלל ועולם הכדורסל בפרט, וכצפוי, תגובות החלו לזרום עם היוודע הפרטים על הטרגדיה.
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Comunicado Oficial: Kobe Bryant#RealMadrid
— Real Madrid C.F.? (@realmadrid) January 26, 2020
Consternados por la muerte de @KobeBryant, un deportista ejemplar cuya figura traspasó las pistas de baloncesto. Un abrazo para su familia y seres queridos. Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/zE2SCLimvG
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 26, 2020
this can’t be trueee!!
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
Quit playing
— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020
? Jordi Bertomeu"Much too soon, world basketball has lost one of the great players and ambassadors, Kobe Bryant, who touched the lives of anyone who loved our sport." pic.twitter.com/lFsGmmrnzC
— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
The club would like to express its deepest condolences to his family and friends, to the @Lakers and the @NBA family after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. RIP, legend. pic.twitter.com/McVe3XL2md
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 26, 2020
RIP #KOBEBRYANT pic.twitter.com/n65KwZMHB0
— FC Bayern Basketball (@fcb_basketball) January 26, 2020
This is piercing my soul, prayers to the Bryant family... Hard to even comprehend..
— Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 26, 2020
I’m fucking sick right now. Wtf
— Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) January 26, 2020
I don’t know what to say. I don’t believe this
— Iman. (@imanshumpert) January 26, 2020
RIP KOBE I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5
— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
R.I.P. @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/lQbD6irpiP
— Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) January 26, 2020
Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu
— Goran Dragi? (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020
?? RIP to a legend smh
— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020
Still can’t believe ?@kobebryant? pic.twitter.com/swscrtnFAx
— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 26, 2020
Please God no...
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 26, 2020
All the LessonsAll the AdviceEvery word you ever told me...Will stick with me foreverThank You Kobe ?? pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!RIP LEGEND
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
No fucking way... no way, no way........ No way......... No way......no way...... I love you Kobe...
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 26, 2020
Damn! I’m crushed. My heart and prayers go out to his family. This hurts
— Channing Frye (@channingfrye) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant, siempre en nuestro recuerdo pic.twitter.com/QWt8DNHaEp
— MARCA (@marca) January 26, 2020
