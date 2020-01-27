יום שני, 27.01.2020 שעה 00:06
נ.ב.א
שחקני ה-NBA בהלם, אובמה: זה בלתי נתפס

התגובות זורמות בעקבות הטרגדיה הבלתי נתפסת עם היוודע על דבר מותו של קובי בראיינט. לוקה דונצ'יץ', דוויין ווייד, בולט, ברצלונה ועוד צייצו (5 תגובות)

נ.ב.א 19-20
 מזרח 
87%4906-548746מילווקי
70%4621-494644בוסטון
70%4671-494344טורונטו
69%4890-504845מיאמי
65%4806-498146פילדלפיה
63%4893-502946אינדיאנה
46%4801-477746אורלנדו
43%4697-459442ברוקלין
38%5166-507148שיקגו
34%5237-513847דטרויט
33%5163-493643וושינגטון
33%5087-475146שארלוט
27%4936-460444ניו יורק
27%5120-471545קליבלנד
24%5405-495846אטלנטה
 מערב 
78%4802-510645לייקרס
71%4761-500045יוטה
70%5039-532346קליפרס
68%4657-481744דנבר
64%5035-522244יוסטון
61%4815-509644דאלאס
59%4977-508846אוקלהומה
45%5087-497744ממפיס
45%4937-499744סן אנטוניו
44%4891-486143פיניקס
41%5037-483644פורטלנד
37%5409-525846ניו אורלינס
35%5277-512146מינסוטה
34%4838-468244סקרמנטו
21%5369-496847גולדן סטייט
לוח משחקים
מחזור 96 - 26/01/2020
  • יוטה
  • 107 - 112
  • דאלאס
  • דטרויט
  • 121 - 111
  • ברוקלין
  • קליבלנד
  • 118 - 106
  • שיקגו
  • מינסוטה
  • 113 - 104
  • אוקלהומה
  • פילדלפיה
  • 91 - 108
  • לייקרס
  • דנבר
  • 71 - 72
  • יוסטון
  • סן אנטוניו
  • ראשון, 26/01, 00:00
  • טורונטו
26/01/2020 21:47
קובי בראיינט (רויטרס)
קובי בראיינט (רויטרס)

מותו של קובי באיינט הערב (ראשון), הכניס להלם את עולם הספורט בכלל ועולם הכדורסל בפרט, וכצפוי, תגובות החלו לזרום עם היוודע הפרטים על הטרגדיה. 

דיווח מזירת התרסקות המסוק של ברייאנט
