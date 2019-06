בניון נפרד מטורס: הייתה לי הזכות לשחק לצדך

Amigo, you are ending your chapter as a player. How can we summarize in just a few words the career of one of the world's best players ever? From the day we met I knew I met an amazing friend and a special person. It was a privilege to play with you during you're magical moments and I thank you for that. I'm wishing you and your family all the best in the world, and I'm wishing myself that our paths will cross again in the future making big things together again. Yours always, Yossi. @fernandotorres

