ראיקוביץ' נפרד: תודה על הכול, אתגעגע לישראל

THANK YOU to all my teammates, all the fans, all the people in the club and to all the coaches I had to make my next step happen in my career. I will never forget this time and I’m proud to be part of a Champion-Squad! I will miss Israel, Tel Aviv, my friends and the fantastic fans! I wish to the club and all my teammates all the best for the future! Thanks again for everything!!!! @maccabitlvfc ???? YALLA MACCABI????

A post shared by Predrag Rajkovic (@rajkovicpredrag) on Jun 22, 2019 at 10:31am PDT