סיאקם: מקווה שזה ייתן לילדים באפריקה השראה

Pascal Siakam (32 PTS, 14-17 FGM - 82.4%) is the 7th player in #NBAFinals history to score 30+ points on 80% shooting or better. The only other players to accomplish this feat are:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

James Worthy

Adrian Dantley

Michael Jordan

Toni Kukoc

Shaquille O'Neal pic.twitter.com/LeC2u20SUd