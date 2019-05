מנדז'ק נפרד: מכבי חיפה תמיד תהיה בליבי

« My dear maccabi Haïfa ,I want to tell you that you will be in my heart all my life . This year has been a fantastic experience for me and for all my family. we cry together ,we laugh together, we win together and we loose together.sometimes we understand together som decisions and sometimes not, but one thing is clear for me where I will be next year you will be with me in my heart for all my life. I thank the fans of maccabi Haifa who gave me their support throughout the season we have reached our goal of qualifying for the #europaleague league and I feel that I have accomplished my duty. the future is full of surprises??????#yallamaccabi?? Georges constant mandjeck » @maccabihaifafc

A post shared by ZEZECK LE14 ???? (@14_georgesmandjeck_off) on May 25, 2019 at 6:06pm PDT