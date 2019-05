פריי: זה היה תענוג ומי יודע? אולי ניפגש שוב

Last game of the Season with a Win and we made Europe. Thank you Maccabi it was a pleasure. We have reached our target. Thanks to everyone for the love and who knows maybe we will see eachother again. Thank you once more ?? #KF10 @maccabihaifafc

A post shared by Kerim Frei (@kerimfrei21) on May 25, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT