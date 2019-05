גווארדיולה: מה שעשינו יותר גדול מליגת האלופות

Pep Guardiola has now won every major trophy available to him as a manager at least once:

Barcelona:

?? LaLiga

?? Copa del Rey

?? Champions League

?? Club World Cup

Bayern:

?? Bundesliga

?? DFB-Pokal

Man City:

?? Premier League

?? League Cup

?? #FACup