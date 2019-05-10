טר שטגן במסר לאוהדים: צריכים את תמיכתכם

בברצלונה המשיכו לנסות ולהתאושש מההדחה בחצי גמר ליגת האלופות מול ליברפול, והערב (שישי), מארק-אנדרה טר שטגן, ג’ורדי אלבה וסרג’י רוברטו שלקחו חלק בתבוסה הקשה לאנגלים, פנו לאוהדי הקבוצה עם מסר אופטימי דרך האינסטגרם.
אנדרה טר שטגן כתב: “אני מצטער על ההודעה המאוחרת, הייתי צריך זמן למחשבות אחרי המשחק הזה, ואני עדיין מנסה לעכל הכול. אחרי המשחק קיבלתי המון הודעות ואני רוצה להודות לכולם, התמיכה בתקופות כאלה זה מה שאנחנו צריכים ויש עדיין תואר שאנחנו צריכים לקחת. מקווה לראות את כולכם בקאמפ נואו במשחק הבא”.
View this post on Instagram Sorry for the late message... I had to get my mind free after the last match before reviewing what happened and I’m still on it. After the game I received many messages and I want to thank you for the encouraging words, your empathy and respect. You’re all amazing! The support keeps our heads up and this is what we need right now. The season isn’t over yet and there is another title we want to fight for, the Copa del Rey. Just TOGETHER we can do it! Sunday is the last game of the season in Camp Nou and I’m looking forward to see you all there. Visca Barça ! @fcbarcelonaA post shared by Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) on May 10, 2019 at 11:27am PDT
Sorry for the late message... I had to get my mind free after the last match before reviewing what happened and I’m still on it. After the game I received many messages and I want to thank you for the encouraging words, your empathy and respect. You’re all amazing! The support keeps our heads up and this is what we need right now. The season isn’t over yet and there is another title we want to fight for, the Copa del Rey. Just TOGETHER we can do it! Sunday is the last game of the season in Camp Nou and I’m looking forward to see you all there. Visca Barça ! @fcbarcelona
A post shared by Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) on May 10, 2019 at 11:27am PDT
גם ג’ורדי אלבה הביע אשמה: “טעויות הן חלק מהחיים, וזה גורם לך להרגיש מאוד רע עם עצמך, הדבר החשוב הוא איך תתמודד עם זה ואיך אתה מגיב לזה. צריך לעבוד על להיות טוב יותר תמיד”.
View this post on Instagram El error forma parte de la vida. Hace sentirte muy mal. Lo importante es cómo lo gestionas, cómo reaccionas. Creer siempre en el trabajo, en los compañeros, en el equipo. Siempre trabajar para ser mejores.A post shared by Jordi Alba (@jordialbaoficial) on May 10, 2019 at 9:17am PDT
El error forma parte de la vida. Hace sentirte muy mal. Lo importante es cómo lo gestionas, cómo reaccionas. Creer siempre en el trabajo, en los compañeros, en el equipo. Siempre trabajar para ser mejores.
A post shared by Jordi Alba (@jordialbaoficial) on May 10, 2019 at 9:17am PDT
סרג’י רוברטו הביע תמיכה בחבריו לקבוצה כשהוסיף: “ישנם ימים קשים ואני רוצה להתנצל בפני האוהדים שלנו על זה שהודחנו בצורה הזו. רצינו להיות בגמר יותר מכל קבוצה אחרת, זה הזמן להיות ביחד יותר מתמיד ואני בטוח שבזכות העזרה שלכם אני והחברים שלי נהיה במצב טוב יותר. תודה לכולכם. אנחנו ניתן הכול על מנת לזכות בגביע הספרדי”.
View this post on Instagram Son unos días muy difíciles para nosotros y quiero pedir disculpas a nuestra afición por haber quedado eliminados de la Champions League de esta manera. Queríamos estar en la final más que nadie. Es momento de estar más juntos que nunca, estoy seguro que mis compañeros y yo nos levantaremos con vuestra ayuda. Gracias a todos los que nos apoyáis en estos momentos tan difíciles. Vamos a darlo todo para conseguir el título que nos queda. Força Barça, ara i sempre!A post shared by Sergi Roberto (@sergiroberto) on May 10, 2019 at 9:50am PDT
Son unos días muy difíciles para nosotros y quiero pedir disculpas a nuestra afición por haber quedado eliminados de la Champions League de esta manera. Queríamos estar en la final más que nadie. Es momento de estar más juntos que nunca, estoy seguro que mis compañeros y yo nos levantaremos con vuestra ayuda. Gracias a todos los que nos apoyáis en estos momentos tan difíciles. Vamos a darlo todo para conseguir el título que nos queda. Força Barça, ara i sempre!
A post shared by Sergi Roberto (@sergiroberto) on May 10, 2019 at 9:50am PDT