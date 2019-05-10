טר שטגן במסר לאוהדים: צריכים את תמיכתכם

Sorry for the late message... I had to get my mind free after the last match before reviewing what happened and I’m still on it. After the game I received many messages and I want to thank you for the encouraging words, your empathy and respect. You’re all amazing! The support keeps our heads up and this is what we need right now. The season isn’t over yet and there is another title we want to fight for, the Copa del Rey. Just TOGETHER we can do it! Sunday is the last game of the season in Camp Nou and I’m looking forward to see you all there. Visca Barça ! @fcbarcelona

