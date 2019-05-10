יום שבת, 11.05.2019 שעה 00:25
ליגה ספרדית
טר שטגן במסר לאוהדים: צריכים את תמיכתכם

אחרי ההדחה מול ליברפול, בבארסה המשיכו לנסות ולהתאושש - ג'ורדי אלבה: "טעויות הן חלק מהחיים", סרג'י רוברטו: "רצינו להיות בגמר יותר מכל קבוצה" (0 תגובות)

10/05/2019 23:31 מאת מערכת ONE
מארק-אנדרה טר שטגן (טוויטר)
מארק-אנדרה טר שטגן (טוויטר)

בברצלונה המשיכו לנסות ולהתאושש מההדחה בחצי גמר ליגת האלופות מול ליברפול, והערב (שישי), מארק-אנדרה טר שטגן, ג’ורדי אלבה וסרג’י רוברטו שלקחו חלק בתבוסה הקשה לאנגלים, פנו לאוהדי הקבוצה עם מסר אופטימי דרך האינסטגרם.

אנדרה טר שטגן כתב: “אני מצטער על ההודעה המאוחרת, הייתי צריך זמן למחשבות אחרי המשחק הזה, ואני עדיין מנסה לעכל הכול. אחרי המשחק קיבלתי המון הודעות ואני רוצה להודות לכולם, התמיכה בתקופות כאלה זה מה שאנחנו צריכים ויש עדיין תואר שאנחנו צריכים לקחת. מקווה לראות את כולכם בקאמפ נואו במשחק הבא”.

גם ג’ורדי אלבה הביע אשמה: “טעויות הן חלק מהחיים, וזה גורם לך להרגיש מאוד רע עם עצמך, הדבר החשוב הוא איך תתמודד עם זה ואיך אתה מגיב לזה. צריך לעבוד על להיות טוב יותר תמיד”.

סרג’י רוברטו הביע תמיכה בחבריו לקבוצה כשהוסיף: “ישנם ימים קשים ואני רוצה להתנצל בפני האוהדים שלנו על זה שהודחנו בצורה הזו. רצינו להיות בגמר יותר מכל קבוצה אחרת, זה הזמן להיות ביחד יותר מתמיד ואני בטוח שבזכות העזרה שלכם אני והחברים שלי נהיה במצב טוב יותר. תודה לכולכם. אנחנו ניתן הכול על מנת לזכות בגביע הספרדי”.

