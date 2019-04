After 5 years here. I have decided I won’t be continuing my Career here in Hapoel Beer sheva . All I just want to say is ,Thank you to Everyone who made it possible for me to be here . Thank you for the memories and support. And to the fans, I specially say a Big thank you to everyone of you . Where my next Destination will be,when it time,i will update y’all. ??????

