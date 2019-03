3 שנים למות יוהאן קרויף, ג'ורדי: נשאר בליבנו

It has been three years today since you passed away, but your presence remains in our hearts and memories. To many you were an idol as a player, coach, visionary and a man who cared about others (your foundation), but for me you are, were and will always be my father, my hero. Thank you for your love, life lessons and the human values you have given us. @johancruyff ?

