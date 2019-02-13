יום חמישי, 14.02.2019 שעה 00:17
כדורסל ישראלי  >> ליגת ווינר סל
קרלון בראון פרש בגיל 29: נתתי הכל למשחק

אקס הפועל תל אביב ומי שהיה מלך הסלים של ליגת העל בכדורסל בעונת 2013/14, נאלץ לפרוש בגיל צעיר בעקבות פציעות: "אני אוהב אותך כדורסל" (1 תגובות)

ליגת ווינר סל 18-19
301341-157617מכבי ת"א
301430-146717הפועל חולון
291365-151417הפועל ירושלים
281397-148917הפועל אילת
261393-135617מכבי ראשל"צ
251467-143217עירוני נס ציונה
251325-136017הפועל ב"ש
241571-147917גלבוע/גליל
231489-136817מכבי אשדוד
231427-138017הפועל ת"א
221434-131317עירוני נהריה
211405-131017בני הרצליה
לוח משחקים
מחזור 17 - 03/02/2019
  • בני הרצליה
  • 88 - 68
  • הפועל ת"א
  • הפועל ירושלים
  • 94 - 104
  • מכבי אשדוד
  • עירוני נס ציונה
  • 80 - 82
  • הפועל אילת
  • הפועל חולון
  • 95 - 100
  • מכבי ת"א
  • עירוני נהריה
  • 89 - 87
  • גלבוע/גליל
  • מכבי ראשל"צ
  • 66 - 71
  • הפועל ב"ש
13/02/2019 22:56 מאת מערכת ONE
קרלון בראון (יניב גונן)
קרלון בראון (יניב גונן)

קרלון בראון, אקס הפועל תל אביב ומהזרים הבולטים ששיחקו בכדורסל הישראלי בעשור האחרון, הודיע היום (רביעי), על פרישה ממשחק פעיל, כשהוא בן 29 בלבד, זאת בעקבות פציעות חוזרות ונישנות.

“הזמן הזה בסופו של דבר הגיע. אני אהיה שקוף ואגיד שלא כך קיוויתי שהסיפור שלי ייחתם, אבל זאת עוד הוכחה עבורי מדוע כל כך חשוב לאהוב את המסע, כי אתה לא יודע איך הוא ייגמר. אני יכול להגיד בכנות שננתי הכל עבור המשחק הזה. דם, יזע ודמעות, וזמן, כל כך הרבה זמן יקר. הגוף שלי לא יכול לעמוד בזה יותר. תודה לכל מי שהיה לצידי ותודה לך משחק הכדורסל. אני אוהב אותך. גרסיאס/תודה”, כתב בראון בהודעה מרגשת בחשבון האינסטגרם שלו.

בראון האמריקאי הצטרף להפועל תל אביב בעונת 2013/14, והאדומים למעשה היו הקבוצה המקצוענית הראשונה שלו לאחר קריירת המכללות. הוא נחשב לאחד השחקנים הכי טובים ששיחקו בשורות האדומים בעשור האחרון, וסיים את העונה הסדירה כמלך הסלים של הליגה עם ממוצע של 19.6 נקודות למשחק.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Man, the time has finally arrived. I’ll be 100% transparent and say this is not how I hoped my story would conclude, but this is why I believe it’s so important to fall in love with the process/journey because the end result is NOT guaranteed. I can honestly say I gave this game everything I had and more. Yes, the usual: blood, sweat, and tears. But even more precious and valuable than that, was the amount of time I put into it. Countless hours is an understatement, I think it can be best described as working so often and at any time of day that even the closest people around me, my mom, my wife, best friend and teammates were wondering if I was really where I said I was lol (check the LA fitness/24hr fitness cameras, I was in there labbing or recovering ). There were plenty of highs and lows and I always tried to stay even through it all. This game has done so much for me and I am forever grateful, but the biggest thing it has given me is the ability to meet people. Including people like yourself (if you took the time to read this), all different types of fans from different cities, countries, cultures and backgrounds. The game allowed me to meet my best friend, my wife, my mentors and everyone else in between. I’ve cultivated so many different relationships and as someone who has a degree in sociology, this gift of human interaction has meant more than any contract or Jersey. I don’t know what’s ahead, but I want to be as close to the game as possible and to help those coming up in the game, especially those getting ready to fulfill their own professional adventure. To every supporter, fan, hater, media contributor, agent, teammate, coach etc I thank you for being apart of my journey and teaching me something new about myself and about my game. To every person who worked out with me, played pick up with me, and to my opponents that I went against, thank you for competing, it always was my driving force and brought out the best in me. That part I will most certainly miss, but my body is no longer able to sustain it on an everyday basis. So, THANK YOU ALL AND THANK YOU BASKETBALL I LOVE YOU. Gracias/Toda/Dankeschon/ ????????

A post shared by Carlon Brown (@carlbrow89) on

