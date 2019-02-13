קרלון בראון פרש בגיל 29: נתתי הכל למשחק

Man, the time has finally arrived. I’ll be 100% transparent and say this is not how I hoped my story would conclude, but this is why I believe it’s so important to fall in love with the process/journey because the end result is NOT guaranteed. I can honestly say I gave this game everything I had and more. Yes, the usual: blood, sweat, and tears. But even more precious and valuable than that, was the amount of time I put into it. Countless hours is an understatement, I think it can be best described as working so often and at any time of day that even the closest people around me, my mom, my wife, best friend and teammates were wondering if I was really where I said I was lol (check the LA fitness/24hr fitness cameras, I was in there labbing or recovering ). There were plenty of highs and lows and I always tried to stay even through it all. This game has done so much for me and I am forever grateful, but the biggest thing it has given me is the ability to meet people. Including people like yourself (if you took the time to read this), all different types of fans from different cities, countries, cultures and backgrounds. The game allowed me to meet my best friend, my wife, my mentors and everyone else in between. I’ve cultivated so many different relationships and as someone who has a degree in sociology, this gift of human interaction has meant more than any contract or Jersey. I don’t know what’s ahead, but I want to be as close to the game as possible and to help those coming up in the game, especially those getting ready to fulfill their own professional adventure. To every supporter, fan, hater, media contributor, agent, teammate, coach etc I thank you for being apart of my journey and teaching me something new about myself and about my game. To every person who worked out with me, played pick up with me, and to my opponents that I went against, thank you for competing, it always was my driving force and brought out the best in me. That part I will most certainly miss, but my body is no longer able to sustain it on an everyday basis. So, THANK YOU ALL AND THANK YOU BASKETBALL I LOVE YOU. Gracias/Toda/Dankeschon/ ????????

A post shared by Carlon Brown (@carlbrow89) on Feb 13, 2019 at 8:42am PST