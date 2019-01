ווסטברוק: אם אני בסדר עם אמביד? 'פאק' לא

James Harden has scored 163 points in his last 3 games.

Only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have scored more in a 3-game span in the last 50 seasons (h/t @EliasSports).

All 163 of the points have been unassisted.

He attempted 30 shots on Saturday. None came directly off a pass pic.twitter.com/B95SX8ZZGM