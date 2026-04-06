יום שני, 06.04.2026 שעה 18:06
כדורגל ישראלי  >> ליגת העל Winner
ליגת העל Winner 25-26
5624-5525הפועל ב"ש1
5429-5925בית"ר ירושלים2
4929-5425מכבי ת"א3
4526-4424הפועל ת"א4
3925-4624מכבי חיפה5
3636-4125הפועל פ"ת6
3455-4525מכבי נתניה7
2935-2525בני סכנין8
2742-3625עירוני ק"ש9
2444-3125הפועל חיפה10
2350-3225מ.ס אשדוד11
2135-2225הפועל ירושלים12
1852-3225עירוני טבריה13
1257-1725מכבי בני ריינה14

"יהיו כתבי אישום חמורים נגד בכירים בכדורגל"

דין פרגר, בעלי משרד החקירות DMI מודיעין עסקי, ב"שיחת היום": "מדובר במספר ליגות ובשמות מאוד בכירים. העונש של טבריה יכול היה להיות חמור יותר"

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שחקני עירוני טבריה (אורן בן חקון)
שחקני עירוני טבריה (אורן בן חקון)

ליגת העל חזרה ואיתה גם שינוי בטבלה, כאשר עירוני טבריה ספגה עונש כבד מבית הדין של ההתאחדות לכדורגל, כשחלק ממנו הוא הפחתה של 8 נקודות העונה. דין פרגר, הבעלים של משרד החקירות DMI מודיעין עסקי עלה לדבר על כך ועל החקירות של קבוצות ליגה א’ בתוכנית “שיחת היום” של ONE.

המשרד שלך חוקר את כל הפרשה של טבריה, עשיתם הרבה חקירות בשנה האחרונה, גם בליגה א’, יש הרבה נושאים. קודם כל טבריה. תכניס אותנו מאחורי הקלעים.
“יש שיטות שנשאיר מאחורי הקלעים כדי שנוכל להמשיך להשתמש בהם”.

אנחנו פרסמנו שהבאת את שרון סוויסה לחקירה על משהו אחר, ואז הכנסת את העניינים של טבריה.
“בסוף כל החקירות מתחילות באופן סמוי, אספנו מספר חודשים מודיעין על חשדות כאלה ואחרים של חוזים כפולים. אימתנו את המודיעין וסימנו גורמים מרכזיים, כחלק מהחקירה זימנו בין היתר את שרון סוויסה, תחילה לחקירה בנושא אחר, במסגרת החקירה כיוונו לכיוון החשדות, שהתבררו לאחר מכן כנכונים. במסגרת החקירה, אספנו את המידע ונמסר לנו מידע מאוד חמור, שהיווה כבסיס”.