"יהיו כתבי אישום חמורים נגד בכירים בכדורגל"

</div><p><strong>אבל טבריה לכל אורך הדרך אמרו שזה סתם סערה ואין כלום. לך אין את האמצעים של המשטרה. איך התנהלת משם?</strong><br /> “אמנם אנחנו גוף פרטי, אבל איסוף המודיעין שלנו הוא מאוד יצירתי, בלי אמצעים טכנולוגיים אבל שיטות סמויות ויצירתיות. אנחנו משתמשים בגורם ההפתעה על מנת לחשוף את המידע שהחקירה עוד לא בשלב גלוי, ובעצם להכין חומר ראויות חמור שמונח אצל תובע ההתאחדות לכדורגל. בנינו סיפור כיסוי מאוד מבוסס ויצרנו מגע עם גורמים שהצלחנו לדובב ולאסוף ראיות מוקלטות”.</p><figure class="article-image landscape align-center" data-id="1536025" data-type="image"><img loading=lazy class="article-image-inner" alt='שרון סוויסה מימין (דוברות נוף הגליל)' src="https://photo.one.co.il/Image/GG/5,1/1536025.webp?width=700" /><figurecaption>שרון סוויסה מימין (דוברות נוף הגליל)</figurecaption></figure><p><strong>כשאתה הפכת את החקירה לגלויה, החקירה הסמויה שעשיתם, כבר ידעת שיש לך חומרים להפללה?</strong><br /> “ניהלנו את החקירה צעד אחרי צעד, על מנת שיהיה גורם הפתעה. בשנתיים האחרונות אנחנו פועלים באופן אקטיבי בכל הליגות. כשאנחנו ניגשים בתחילת החקירה, ניהלנו אותה בצורה סמויה, באמצעות אפקט הפתעה. לאט לאט ביצענו פעולות חקירה, שכרגע יישארו מאחורי הקלעים. צעד אחרי צעד יחד עם 2 בעלי תפקידים האיכותיים והמקצועיים ביותר שהולכים איתי במהלך הדרך באומץ, התובע עו״ד גלעד ברגמן והיועץ המשפטי עו״ד רן כהן ניסן, שהלכו איתי פה בתיק הזה במקצועיות, בסופו של דבר הגענו לחומר ראיות מספק”.</p><h3 class="blue">“יודעים את הרקע של מי שצריך ואיפה הוא מסתובב”</h3><p><strong>מה היה סיפור הכיסוי בהתחלה?</strong><br /> “בסוף אנחנו מבצעים את איסוף המודיעין על גורמים ספציפיים ומנסים לנצל את היתרונות. אנחנו יודעים את הרקע של מי שצריך ואיפה הוא מסתובב. סיפורי הכיסוי מאוד יצירתיים, על חלקם אנחנו שומעים בסרטי פעולה. באחד המקרים יצרנו סיפור כיסוי של איש עסקים ישראלי שלא מתגורר בארץ, באמצעותו קיימנו מגע עם אחד השחקנים וככה אספנו ראיות”.</p><p><strong>מה איש העסקים הציע לשחקן?</strong><br /> “הוא שוחח איתו על המשך הקריירה שלו. אותו איש עסקים מסיפור הכיסוי, זה היה מבוסס על קשר שלו בליגת כדורגל באירופה. הוא שוחח עם השחקן והעלה את אותם קשרים שיש לו, ידענו לגעת בחולשה של אותו שחקן, לגרות אותו באותו זמן. הוא היה שחקן חופשי, הוא סיפר לנו על צורת התשלום בעירוני טבריה, שאחר כך קיבלנו לזה אסמכתא”.</p><p><strong>עד כמה חמורות הפעולות שעשתה טבריה?</strong><br /> “אנחנו יכולים ללמוד מהעונש, אני לא זוכר קבוצה בליגה בכירה בישראל שקיבלה 14 נקודות בפועל”.</p><figure class="article-image landscape align-center" data-id="1860193" data-type="image"><img loading=lazy class="article-image-inner" alt='שחקני טבריה באימון (עודד חסין)' src="https://photo.one.co.il/Image/GG/5,1/1860193.webp?width=700" /><figurecaption>שחקני טבריה באימון (עודד חסין)</figurecaption></figure><p><strong>אתה מרוצה מהעונש?</strong><br /> “חומר הראיות היה חמור מאוד. תובע ההתאחדות הגיש כתב אישום מהחמורים שהיו בישראל. בסופו של דבר עצם הסכמתה של טבריה להגיע להסדר טיעון אומר הכל. אנחנו לא יכולים להתעלם מהמלחמה שמתרחשת פה במדינה, שהייתה גורם משמעותי בסיפור”.</p><p><strong>הראיות שאני ראיתי בכתב אישום, זה בעצם גובל בפלילים. יש כוונה לערב משטרה?</strong><br /> “הוקמה יחידה חדשה לעבירות בספורט, אנחנו משתפים איתם פעולה באופן מלא. בפן שלנו כל הגרסאות שנמסרו במהלך החקירה נסתרו אחת אחרי השנייה, מחומר הראיות עלו הרבה דברים”.</p><p><strong>טבריה יצאו בזול?</strong><br /> “זה היה עונש חמור. בסוף, אם ההליך היה מתנהל עד הסוף, מההתרשמות שלי יכול להיות שהעונש היה חמור יותר, אבל הוא היה מאוד מאוד חמור, שאני לא זוכר”.</p><p><strong>אתה חקרת את מיקי ביתן. הוא לא הכחיש בעדות.</strong><br /> “הוא לא הכחיש דברים מסוימים. הוא מסר מספר גרסאות בחקירה, שכולן נסתרו לחלוטין”.</p><figure class="article-image landscape align-center" data-id="1855708" data-type="image"><img loading=lazy class="article-image-inner" alt='מיקי ביתן (שחר גרוס)' src="https://photo.one.co.il/Image/GG/5,1/1855708.webp?width=700" /><figurecaption>מיקי ביתן (שחר גרוס)</figurecaption></figure><p><strong>תכניס אותנו לחקירות בליגה א’ צפון?</strong><br /> “אנחנו עוסקים בהמון תיקים בשנים האחרונות. הפרשה הזאת היא תקדימית אני חושב. בשנתיים האחרונות אנחנו מנהלים מלחמה עיקשת, אנחנו מנהלים איסוף מודיעין שוטף ומתריעים. לגבי ליגה א’ צפון, זו פרשה מאוד חמורה, קבוצות כמו עירוני שפרעם והפועל כפר כנא ועוד לא קיימות היום בליגה א’ צפון. מחצית מהן כבר לא קיימות שם. ליגה א’ צפון היום מתנהלת באופן נקי”.</p><p><strong>אתם מנהלים חקירה מול מספר קבוצות נוספות, איפה זה עומד?</strong><br /> “אנחנו מנהלים מספר חקירות מול לא מעט גורמים. בקנה קיימים ראיות שיבשילו לכתבי אישום חמורים נגד בכירים בכדורגל הישראלי”.</p><p><strong>גם בליגת העל?</strong><br /> “לא אכנס לאיזו ליגה. אבל במספר ליגות ושמות מאוד בכירים. מאמין זה יקרה בחודשים הקרובים”.</p><p><strong>ארגוני פשע מעורבים בכדורגל?</strong><br /> “הטיות משחקים זה פשע חמור מאוד. לא סתם הוקמה היחידה לפשעים בספורט. בשנתיים האחרונות נתקלנו בגורמי פשיעה שהיו מעורבים”.</p><p><strong>ארגוני הפשיעה איימו עליך?</strong><br /> “כשאתה עושה עבודה מוצלחת, ואנחנו מגיעים לעשרות כתבי אישום חמורים, פגענו בבטן הרכה של הרבה מאוד גורמים, בדרך קיבלנו איומים, אבל אנחנו לא מתרגשים. ממשיכים בראש מורם להילחם”.</p><figure class="article-image landscape align-center" data-id="1688864" data-type="image"><img loading=lazy class="article-image-inner" alt='משטרה (עמרי שטיין)' src="https://photo.one.co.il/Image/GG/5,1/1688864.webp?width=700" /><figurecaption>משטרה (עמרי שטיין)</figurecaption></figure><p><strong>חקרת גם בליגת הנשים. איפה זה עומד? מתי נראה שם כתבי אישום?</strong><br /> “ההתאחדות מעמידה משאבים רבים לטובתנו לנהל עשרות תיקי חקירה במקביל. לראיה, כמות כתבי אישום גדולה מאוד. בכדורגל הנשים יש מספיק חומר ראיות לכתב אישום חמור”.</p><p><strong>שחקנית של הפועל באר שבע?</strong><br /> “נכון”.</p><p><strong>לפני כמה זמן עשיתם מניעה לניסיון מכירת משחק של ליגה ב’ נדמה לי, שמנעתם מראש.</strong><br /> “נתת דוגמה מצוינת. המטרה בסוף זה להעניש בעת ביצוע עבירות, אבל המטרה העליונה זה למנוע את העבירות. אנחנו בכל מקום ורואים הכל, תמיד מקדימים בצעד אחד. לפני מספר שבועות עלה בפנינו מודיעין לניסיון להטיית שני משחקים, פעלנו, היה לנו את השחקנים המעורבים והכל. סיכלנו את אותם ניסיונות”.</p><p><strong>אז פרסת רשת של סוכנים בכל הכדורגל הישראלי?</strong><br /> “היום השיטה שלנו אקטיבית מאוד. כבר שנתיים. מהצפון ועד הדרום יש מודיעין, בכל הליגות. אנחנו יודעים על המון דברים. בעבר היינו מקבלים התרעות מאופ”א, היום כמעט ולא. אנחנו מקבלים מודיעין חי. אנחנו לא נעצור. ממשיכים בכל הכוח. פעם אחרי פעם גורמים שהגיעו לחקירות היו מופתעים מהמודיעין המדויק שיש לנו וחומר הראיות. אנחנו רואים בשנתיים האחרונות שהעבודה שעשינו גרמה לדיווחים גם מהמועדונים עצמם. מקיימים קשר רציף עם בעלי קבוצות”.</p><p><strong>אתה יכול להגיד כמה אחוז מהכדורגל הישראלי נגוע בתופעה הזאת?</strong><br /> “זה שכיח לא רק בישראל אלא בכדורגל העולמי. בשנתיים האחרונות מיגרנו את זה לרמה כמעט אפסית. מי שיעז לנסות אותנו אנחנו שם לטפל בזה”.</p><p><strong>כמה גורמים מעורבים בחוץ לארץ עם הימורים לא חוקיים?</strong><br /> “למדנו שגורמים מקומיים עובדים איתם כתף אל כתף. מדינות אסיה ומזרח אירופה. אנחנו יודעים בדיוק מי הגורמים והגענו אליהם”.</p></section><div class="jump-2-comments jump-2-comments-from-artcile-bottom"><span class="comments-message-right"></span><span class="comments-message-left"></span><a 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