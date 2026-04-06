רוח השם גורדון: הטורקי לא יריב ראוי בשבילי

</div><p><strong>מה אתה יכול לספר על היריב הטורקי?</strong><br /> רוח השם: “לא מכיר אותו יותר מדי. הוא לא יריב ראוי בשבילי. כרגע חשוב שאעשה הכנה”.</p><figure class="article-image landscape align-center" data-id="1796354" data-type="image"><img loading=lazy class="article-image-inner" alt='רוח השם גורדון עם דגל ישראל (RWS)' src="https://photo.one.co.il/Image/GG/5,1/1796354.webp?width=700" /><figurecaption>רוח השם גורדון עם דגל ישראל (RWS)</figurecaption></figure><p><strong>איך היריב?</strong><br /> רוח השם: “ראיתי שהוא עשה בעיקר חובבני, הוא מגיע משם. לא מצאתי יותר מדי תכנים. לא מזלזל אבל מאוד בטוח בעצמי. הוא עשה צעד מאוד אמיץ ויש לו במה להתגאות, אבל זה יהיה לילה מאוד כואב. לגבור עליי בזירה זה לא אפשרי”.</p><p><strong>איך מרגיש להיות יחד באותה תחרות?</strong><br /> אהבת השם: “זה כיף, זה מאחד. יש לנו את הזכות לשמח הרבה אנשים. זו תקופה מאוד חשובה לעם, נעשה הכל. אין לי ספק ששנינו ננצח”.</p><figure class="article-image landscape align-center" data-id="1855378" data-type="image"><img loading=lazy class="article-image-inner" alt='אהבת השם גורדון, "תקופה מאוד חשובה לעם" (רדאד ג'בארה)' src="https://photo.one.co.il/Image/GG/5,1/1855378.webp?width=700" /><figurecaption>אהבת השם גורדון, "תקופה מאוד חשובה לעם" (רדאד ג'בארה)</figurecaption></figure><p><strong>הקרב שלך יהיה על החגורה?</strong><br /> אהבת השם: “כן”.</p><p><strong>מה אתה יכול להגיד על היריב שלך?</strong><br /> אהבת השם: “על הנייר הוא היריב הכי קשה שהייתי מולו, הוא יאתגר אותי מאוד. זה יהיה משחק שחמט שאני אנצח בו. חקרתי אותו, שום דבר לא יפתיע אותי”.</p><p><strong>נתת לרוח טיפים ליריב הטורקי?</strong><br /> רוח השם: “אני ואבשה (אהבת השם) הבסנו כל טורקי שעמד מולנו”.</p><p>אהבת השם: “הוא יפרק אותו, יעשה קבב טורקי”.</p><figure class="article-image landscape align-center" data-id="1796355" data-type="image"><img loading=lazy class="article-image-inner" alt='רוח השם גורדון, "אני ואבשה הבסנו כל טורקי שעמד מולנו" (RWS)' src="https://photo.one.co.il/Image/GG/5,1/1796355.webp?width=700" /><figurecaption>רוח השם גורדון, "אני ואבשה הבסנו כל טורקי שעמד מולנו" (RWS)</figurecaption></figure><p><strong>עכשיו אתם הולכים ביחד לערב של האחים, חיכיתם לזה הרבה זמן?</strong><br /> אהבת השם: “אני מאמין שהכל מלמעלה והכל לטובה. אני מתרגש מאוד אישית, זה יהיה כיף להביא שני ניצחונות מאוד חשובים למדינה, זאת זכות”.</p><p><strong>קיבלתם הודעות מישראלים שיגיעו?</strong><br /> אהבת השם: “יהיו סטודנטים שיגיעו. אם יצליחו לצאת מהארץ זה גם מדהים”.</p><p><strong>אילו הכנות אתם עושים?</strong><br /> רוח השם: “אימונים מאוד אינטנסיביים, עושים סימולציות שמחקה את היריב, עובדים על כושר, ההתאוששות טובה. בעזרת השם ננצח”.</p><p><strong>תנו מסר לסיום?</strong><br /> אהבת השם: “אנחנו מודים על הזכות שקיבלנו, מודים לחיילי צה”ל הגיבורים, נקדיש את זה להם. ננצח את זה ונביא את החגורה הביתה. זאת רק ההתחלה”.</p></section><div class="jump-2-comments jump-2-comments-from-artcile-bottom"><span class="comments-message-right"></span><span class="comments-message-left"></span><a class="jump-to-comments-button" 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