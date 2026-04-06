יום שני, 06.04.2026 שעה 18:06
שונות  >> שיחת היום של שוופס

רוח השם גורדון: הטורקי לא יריב ראוי בשבילי

האחים גורדון התראיינו לתוכנית "שיחת היום" ונשמעו בטוחים. רוח השם: "לגבור עליי בזירה זה לא אפשרי". אהבת השם: "הוא יפרק אותו, יעשה קבב טורקי"

|
אהבת השם ורוח השם גורדון (RWS, Reels.il)
אהבת השם ורוח השם גורדון (RWS, Reels.il)

אחרי שהחליט לוותר על הבכורה שלו בוואן צ’מפיונשיפ בעקבות החלטת הארגון לאסור עלייה עם דגלים, כולל של ישראל, רוח השם בחיינו גורדון מצא יריב חדש: חוסיין דולו הטורקי. רוח השם יילחם באירוע UTMA 18 יחד עם אחיו אהבת השם גורדון, ושניהם דיברו על כך בתוכנית “שיחת היום” ב-ONE.

מה שלומכם, הבנו שהיה בית חולים?
רוח השם: “הכל בסדר”.

אהבת השם: “בסדר גמור”.

אתם איתנו לדבר על היום הכפול שמחכה לכם. איך אתם רואים את העניין עם הדגל?
רוח השם: “הם פנו אליי בצורה מאוד אישית ואמרו לא להראות סממנים שקשורים ליהדות ולישראל, לכן ביטלתי”.