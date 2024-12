ברצלונה בדרך לאבד את ארון יעקובישווילי

✍️ (YAAKOBISHVILI): Juvenil A goalkeeper Áron Yaakobishvili's contract expires in the summer and so far he has not given the green light to renew it.



As a result, La Masia coordinator Toni Hernández decided that the club should leave him out of the UYL game against Dortmund… pic.twitter.com/qJxIuOW2Tq