Information about the Beşiktaş Fibabanka - Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv Match



The EuroLeague management, the organizer of the BKT EuroCup tournament in which our Beşiktaş Fibabanka Men's Basketball Team participated, announced the match between our Beşiktaş Fibabanka Men's Basketball Team and Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv on October 9… pic.twitter.com/utFLUsx9LX

— Beşiktaş Fibabanka (@BJK_Basketbol)