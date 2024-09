"לאמין ימאל כבר עכשיו הווינגר הטוב בעולם"

✨ Lewandowski: “I see Lamine Yamal as the best winger in the world”.



“But… it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish”.



“Yamal is 17 and he has to think about the next 10-15 years not only 2-3 years”.



"He can have a long career", told BR Football.