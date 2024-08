קייזה סיכם בבארסה, סאמו אמורודיון עבר לפורטו

⚪️ Samu Omorodion becomes new FC Porto player thanks to Villas-Boas mission after Chelsea deal off.



◉ €15m for 50% of Samu, Atléti own 50%.

◉ Porto can buy 15% for €5m in 2025.

◉ Porto can buy another 15% for €5m in 2026.

◉ Contract until 2029, €100m release clause.