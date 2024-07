רכש מרשים לרומא, יובנטוס בעקבות אדיימי

⚫️ Yan Couto to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for BVB to sign former Girona right back.



Package will be worth €25m with add-ons and Couto has agreed on long-term deal.



He’s expected to travel this week for medical.



Groß and Couto for BVB. ✅ pic.twitter.com/VEDElRWYgm