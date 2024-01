אלקראס, מדבדב ויאסטרמסקה עלו לרבע הגמר

Alcaraz d. Kecmanovic 6-4 6-4 6-0



Carlos reaches his 7th Grand Slam QF by the age of 20.



He’s also now reached the QF or better of all 4 Grand Slams.



The way he played that last set was frightening. This looks like the Carlitos that won Wimbledon



✅1st Australian Open QF



pic.twitter.com/so5edrOLqN