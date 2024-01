"אתם צוחקים עליי? סל בלתי ייאמן של יוקיץ'"

Highest FG% over a four-game span in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) with a minimum of 40 attempts:



91.8% (45-49) - Wilt Chamberlain (2/17-28, 1967)

91.5% (43-47) - Wilt Chamberlain (11/29-12/3, 1966)

88.6% (39-44) - Nikola Jokic (12/28/2023-1/4/2024) pic.twitter.com/2tlwqJsZGc